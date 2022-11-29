Menu
Vodafone NZ goes deep with Microsoft Azure peering service

Direct access between the Vodafone and Microsoft networks reduces latency and eliminates congestion.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Microsoft NZ

Vodafone NZ is now a Microsoft Azure peering service partner, providing users with highly available connectivity to Microsoft services.

The partnership delivers direct access between the Vodafone and Microsoft networks, reducing latency and eliminating congestion for customers requiring reliable, high-quality connectivity to the hyperscale cloud.

Vodafone said it aimed to help organisations across Aotearoa to enable a modern ICT experience from anywhere by using the telco's connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud.

“The demand for cloud services in New Zealand is currently at an all-time high as organisations are realising the huge gains in productivity, efficiency, and innovation hyperscale cloud brings," said Matt Bostwick, Microsoft partner director. 

"With a new Microsoft hyperscale datacentre region opening here soon, it’s great to see partners like Vodafone create value-add services for Azure customers that make cloud migration easier and more accessible and enable them to make the most of this opportunity from day one.”

Vodafone was also the first New Zealand-based telco to launch an operator connect service for customers. Called Vodafone Calling for Microsoft Teams, this allows customers to onboard Calling for Teams directly from their admin console, reducing cost, speeding deployment and managing telco services in the process.

The carrier-grade service is powered by Azure and integrates Vodafone’s voice network securely with the Teams platform. 

“Being the first telco to offer this capability to corporations and SME’s across the country is a testament to the hard work our teams have been doing behind the scenes to gain accreditations across the various Microsoft services," said Lindsay Zwart, chief enterprise officer at Vodafone NZ.

"In a time when many businesses are struggling, we’re really excited to offer them a service which will save them time, stress and in the long run, money."

Vodafone New Zealand was a runner-up in the global Microsoft partner of the year awards, announced in June after becoming a Microsoft partner in 2018 and growing its ICT expertise since.


