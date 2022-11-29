Google Cloud appoints its first New Zealand leader

Paul Dearlove (Google Cloud) Credit: Supplied

Google Cloud has appointed Paul Dearlove to the newly established role of head of Google Cloud in New Zealand.

The move follows the company's August announcement of plans for its first New Zealand cloud region.

Based in Auckland, Dearlove will be responsible for leading the New Zealand go-to-market cloud strategy, and strengthening relationships with local customers and partners.

"Paul's proven experience and deep knowledge will be extremely valuable as we continue to bring the best of Google Cloud technology, including the first ever New Zealand cloud region, to our growing base of Kiwi customers and partners," said Alister Dias, vice president of Google Cloud A/NZ.

Dearlove spent the last two years as Google Cloud's head of SAP across A/NZ after leading the region's digital core cloud division for SAP.

"I'm looking forward to joining the team, and helping our customers and partners truly harness the full potential of data to drive their digital transformation efforts - securely and sustainably," Dearlove said.

In the year to 31 December, 2021, Google NZ reported $57.8 million in revenue, up from $43.8 million in 2021. Cloud revenue grew to $8.7 million from $5.5 million over the same period as the bulk of Google's local revenue was derived from advertising.

Caroline Rainsford, country director at Google NZ, said Google had a long and successful history of partnering with Kiwi businesses, communities and educators to help them succeed.

“It's increasingly important that New Zealand businesses transform to adapt and continue to thrive," she said. "I'm excited to have Paul join us in advancing this work, with a strategic focus on cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and ads.”

Last year, the company established a New Zealand-based engineering team to drive deeper adoption of AI and machine learning.