Spark Business Group scores top AWS Innovation Partner Award

Spark Business Group has been recognised as AWS Innovation Partner of the Year within the Asia Pacific and Japan Region.

The award was won during the inaugural Regional and Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Awards at re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas.

Spark was recognised for its proven technology and expertise in delivering consulting, professional, managed and value-add. The award also pays homage to the efforts of its subsidiaries CCL and Leaven in particular.

Winners of the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards were selected by a panel of experts, demonstrating proof in delivering “outstanding” customer experiences by an integrated lifecycle of services, from initial assessments, architecting, developing and deployment of cloud environments to ongoing migration and management of cloud infrastructure and applications.

“Spark Business Group is proud to receive the award for AWS Innovation Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific and Japan,” said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL.

“Our team is dedicated to helping New Zealand organisations achieve business outcomes through fostering innovation to help drive business change, as well as the successful delivery of hybrid cloud technology and transformation services that solves complex challenges in ways that go far beyond process efficiencies that cloud technologies typically provide.”

Josh Hobbs, innovation ventures lead at CCL, added that the award win was "massive" for Spark as a whole.

"It just pays testament to the dedication and hard work of the team that have all been involved in these projects in the way they work together with AWS to make things happen," he added.



Spark Business Group's win follows it earning skill-based merits in AWS services over the last few months, with it receiving DevOps competency status in October and the service delivery designation for AWS Direct Connect cloud service in September.

Sasha Karen attended AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas as a guest of AWS.