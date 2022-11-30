Menu
Spark Business Group scores top AWS Innovation Partner Award

Spark Business Group scores top AWS Innovation Partner Award

CCL and Leaven specifically acknowledged in its win.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Spark Business Group has been recognised as AWS Innovation Partner of the Year within the Asia Pacific and Japan Region. 

The award was won during the inaugural Regional and Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Awards at re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas.

Spark was recognised for its proven technology and expertise in delivering consulting, professional, managed and value-add. The award also pays homage to the efforts of its subsidiaries CCL and Leaven in particular.

Winners of the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards were selected by a panel of experts, demonstrating proof in delivering “outstanding” customer experiences by an integrated lifecycle of services, from initial assessments, architecting, developing and deployment of cloud environments to ongoing migration and management of cloud infrastructure and applications.

“Spark Business Group is proud to receive the award for AWS Innovation Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific and Japan,” said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL.

“Our team is dedicated to helping New Zealand organisations achieve business outcomes through fostering innovation to help drive business change, as well as the successful delivery of hybrid cloud technology and transformation services that solves complex challenges in ways that go far beyond process efficiencies that cloud technologies typically provide.”

Josh Hobbs, innovation ventures lead at CCL, added that the award win was "massive" for Spark as a whole.

"It just pays testament to the dedication and hard work of the team that have all been involved in these projects in the way they work together with AWS to make things happen," he added.

Spark Business Group's win follows it earning skill-based merits in AWS services over the last few months, with it receiving DevOps competency status in October and the service delivery designation for AWS Direct Connect cloud service in September.

Sasha Karen attended AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas as a guest of AWS.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonAmazon Web ServicesAWSsparkSpark Business GroupCCL Leaven

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 