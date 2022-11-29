Comcom targets monitoring for fixed wireless, 5G and Starlink satellite services

Elon Musk (SpaceX Starlink) Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission is widening its Measuring Broadband NZ (MBNZ) programme to cover new technologies, providers and geographies.

As a result of the changes, the regulator hopes to publish performance information for Elon Musk-founded Starlink satellite services, rural services and local fixed wireless broadband, including 5G, for the first time early next year



Following a review of the programme and a competitive tender the commission has reappointed broadband performance monitoring company SamKnows to continue delivering MBNZ for the next three years.

However, the next phase will cover more providers, particularly those offering fixed wireless (including 5G), satellite technologies, and those with a rural customer base (without fibre broadband).



The commission has been monitoring residential broadband performance since 2007 and launched the MBNZ programme in 2018 when it first partnered with SamKnows.

Since then, it has published quarterly reports providing independent information on broadband performance across providers, plans and technologies to help consumers make informed choices about their connectivity.

“We’re excited about the next phase of the programme and what it means for Kiwi consumers – particularly those who aren’t able to get fibre, who will have a much clearer picture of the speed of other connectivity options,” said telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson.

Calling for more consumers to support the next phase, Gilbertson said consumers were the backbone of the MBNZ programme, enabling access to real-world data about how the internet was performing in New Zealand homes.

“Our existing volunteers are the reason we have been able to help other Kiwis to make informed broadband decisions and create a real incentive for service providers to innovate and compete on performance – not just price," he said.



“We are looking for more volunteers, especially those on fixed wireless and satellite, to enable us to accurately measure and report on the performance of these other technologies."

Major telcos have been pushing fixed wireless as an alternative to Ultrafast Broadband fibre services because margins are higher when services are delivered over their own networks.



An added benefit for volunteers in the next phase of the programme would be access to “RealSpeed” functionality which allowed them to test the performance of their in-home wi-fi, Gilbertson said.

"This will help them to discern whether any issues with their broadband are due to their connection, their wi-fi, or their device.”

Priority will be given to volunteers on technologies and in the areas that the next phase of the programme is targeting.

