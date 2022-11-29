Menu
Vectra AI strikes NEC APAC partnership

Aims to deliver enhanced cyber security solutions to Asia Pacific enterprise organisations

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
David Sajoto (Vectra AI)

David Sajoto (Vectra AI)

Credit: Vectra AI

Threat detection and response vendor Vectra AI has struck a new strategic partnership with NEC Asia Pacific (APAC) to deliver enhanced cyber security solutions. 

The partnership aims to bolster security for enterprises across public cloud, identity, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, and networks with security AI that autonomously detects and prioritises cyber threats at a time when the cyber threat environment continues to grow in complexity. 

“NEC has first-class managed security services, and we are delighted to be able to offer these to our customers,” said David Sajoto, vice president of APJ for Vectra AI.  

“By integrating the Vectra platform with NEC’s managed security offering, customers can now have the full visibility of their security measures across hybrid architectures and cloud environments.”

Jack Ming, vice president of enterprise infrastructure business unit at NEC Asia Pacific said “the collective strength of the new partnership with Vectra AI will provide enhanced and more secure infrastructure to help customers combat cyberattacks.

“NEC’s focus is on enhancing our network security solutions for organizations against growing cyber threats. Together with Vectra, our new offering will bring intelligence-driven solutions to organizations by utilising automation to alleviate the stress security teams face today.”

NEC has recently partnered with Civtec in New Zealand, Stratus in Asia Pacific, BAI Communications Australia (BAI) and Optus in Australia.


Tags NECVectra AI

