Lancom introduces Product Support for SaaS vendors

Aims to allow vendors to focus on product development by acting as a ‘product owner’.

Claudia Muldrew
Credit: Photo 17631061 © Jakub Jirsak | Dreamstime.com

Auckland-based Lancom Technology has overhauled its product support offering with the introduction of its Product Support division.

Headed by product support manager Aaron Corney, the division is targeted at software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors and provides complete outsourced product support through chat, email, helpdesk tickets and voice calls.

It aims to allow vendors to focus on product development, sales and marketing and growth into new markets by acting as a ‘product owner’.

Corney joined Lancom directly out of Auckland Universitiy of Technology as a graduate systems engineer in 2016 and played a key role in identifying the market opportunity for the new division alongside CTO Phill Claxton, Lancom said.

“Early-stage software vendors have a lot on their plates. Creating software is one thing, reaching markets and then looking after customers is quite another,” Corney said.

Phill Claxton (Lancom Technology)
Phill Claxton (Lancom Technology)

Claxton said Product Support takes the concept of managed services and applies it to an underserviced market.

“There are hundreds of ISVs [independent software vendors] across the Australasian region, many of which are creating potentially world-leading applications," he said.

“However, resources are often limited while there are plenty of competing priorities; by offloading product support to a specialist, these vendors benefit from improved service for their existing customers, while being free to focus on expanding their businesses, improving their software and bringing on board more customers.”

The support process starts with a ‘product deep dive’, assessing all aspects of the software to be supported. From this, a ‘support handbook’ is generated, which is continually updated with any new information generated through the delivery of support services. 

In February, Lancom acquired a majority stake in health and safety software provider HSE Connect to bolster its portfolio of SaaS products.


Tags Lancom Technology

