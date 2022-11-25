Menu
Partners, platform and new hires – Kaseya maps out A/NZ strategy

Partners, platform and new hires – Kaseya maps out A/NZ strategy

Plans to double staff and increase partner investment across A/NZ.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Dermot McCann (Kaseya)

Dermot McCann (Kaseya)

Credit: RegTech

As the demand heats up for security and IT services in the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) market, so is Kaseya’s plans to continue to double down on its strategy and ramp up investment. 

Kaseya senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific (APAC) Dermot McCann highlighted plans to hire an additional 150 staff on top of its 140-strong combined team and bring its RocketCyber managed security operations centre to Australia. New Zealand is also top of mind for Kaseya, recognising its growing team. 

“We're continuing to double down on our strategy and continuing to invest,” McCann said.

“We have a unique proposition for the channel, as they are delivering more IT and security services to their customers, they're getting more demand on their time and resources. It's a perfect storm and feels like we're in the right place at the right time.”

Since its acquisition of Datto earlier this year in May, McCann said the teams have come together to create a great culture, working on common goals and objectives, as well as working with partners to strengthen those relationships. 

This was particularly highlighted in investing further into the Datto market development funds (MDF) program and hiring Dan Tomaszewski as Kaseya's new executive vice president for channel.

McCann emphasised its strategy can be articulated in four different areas: helping to reduce vendor fatigue; technical integration of various tools acquired; making the most out of its IT Complete platform; and investing into its partner engagement. 

“We think the average MSP [managed services provider] has about 17 different vendors, which means they have 17 different account managers, different licensing agreements, support calls, training, certification, webinars, events to attend, etc.,” he said. “Our strategy is to reduce that amount and we do that by commercially integrating all of those vendors into our IT Complete platform.

“We continue to invest in all these brands within Kaseya across all the product sets — Datto [and] IT Glue — which have impressive roadmaps and significant investment but under the hood, a lot of the effort is going into technical integration to make them more efficient to drive more automation.”

McCann said one of the challenges for MSPs in dealing with multiple vendors is in the inability to utilise most of the features and tools that come with certain platforms. To address this challenge, Kaseya launched its Cooper artificial intelligence (AI) engine to help drive better utlilisation of its IT Complete platform. 

“It's really focused on making sure that our partners are leveraging all the benefits and the insights that IT Complete can drive,” he said. 

“Ensuring that you've got multi-factor authentication turned on, leveraging single sign-on across all your tools, providing all the security recommendations and highlighting new features we think are really going to enhance your experience being a Kaseya partner.

“There’s a lot of investment from Kaseya to make sure our products and solutions within the IT Complete suite are normally priced correctly and positioned in a way that's going to drive significant margin improvement for our partners. That's been a significant development for us as our strategy continues to evolve.”

One sweet spot in the market for partners is around security compliance and reporting tools. 

“It's an area where we see this massive continuous growth in compliance reporting, but what we're finding for our partners is when they embrace compliance reporting with their customers, it's the thin edge of the wedge in offering a broad range of cybersecurity services to their customers,” he added. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags kaseya

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 