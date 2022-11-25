Menu
Chocks away as ​Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ scopes a new National Data Platform

Te Whatu Ora expects to start working with a selected partner in March 2023.

Stuart Bloomfield (Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ)

Credit: Supplied

Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ is calling for registrations of interest from partners to design and implement a new health sector national data platform.

Current fragmented data environments in local and regional systems were not sustainable, the notice said, and isolated development would not deliver the outcomes required for a connected health system.

Instead, the lead health agency wants to establish a nationally consistent system of data capture, analytics and intelligence to support the use of health intelligence and insights to ensure equity of access and outcomes from health services across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Core to this will be the creation of a federated data platform made up of a suite of integrated technology products which has at its core national datasets organised into an integrated, conformed data model.

The National Data Platform, or NDP, will feature self governing zones at its periphery where its districts and regions, the Māori Health Authority -Te Aka Whai Ora -and other organisations can manage their own data, complemented by data sharing to and from the central data model.

The platform will provide nationally-extensible data ingestion, storage, transformation and cataloguing tools, with connectivity to core business intelligence tools.

The tools of the NDP must integrate well with each other, however, the call for registrations notes more than one toolset may be required for some functions, for example data ingestion tools to cope with legacy and modern data sources.

The National Data Platform will be accessible to Te Aka Whai Ora, Te Whatu Ora and Manatū Hauora - the Ministry of Health - with potential to scale to other healthcare organisations such as primary and community providers, Whaikaha - the Ministry for Disabled People, Te Aho o te Kahu - the Cancer Control Agency and other NGOs. 

"Shared and mutual value is a cornerstone for participation and transparency," the notice said. "Note that organisations outside of Te Whatu Ora may choose not to use the platform themselves but will be given the opportunity to contribute to and access data, subject to security and privacy requirements." 

Over time and with clinical oversight, the conformed data repository will grow to build the sector's collective capability and knowledge base.

In December 2021, the government announced it would invest up to $170 million in a programme to transform the way people interacted with health services. A further $87 million was earmarked to support the replacement of aging technology and to address digital capability deficits.

In March, that transformation was received further funding through supplementary estimates

A significant amount of funding had been secured, over four years, for a number of developments, Stuart Bloomfield, Te Whatu Ora interim chief, data and digital officer wrote in August.

These included a national cybersecurity uplift programme, the first tranche of the national Hira programme to provide easier access to health data for clinicians as well as individuals, and funding to address historic underinvestment and digital equity gaps.

"Budget 2022 also provided funding over the next four years to rollout the data and digital infrastructure for Dunedin Hospital and the Southern region," Bloomfield wrote.

"With this, we will ensure our new hospital is not a digital island – reusing best systems the health sector already owns, acquiring new technologies, and joining onto a common national data platform."

Today's notice said that NDP would comprise: data ingestion and change data capture, scheduling and orchestration, data storage, data processing and transformation, data cataloguing and metadata management.

A migration partner was not being sought, however, tools, approaches and methods that would accelerate the cleansing and migration from current data environments and datasets to the NDP were.

Information gathered through the ROI process will be used to inform a business case for the NDP, targeted for early 2023 before tenders are called.

Subject to that business case, Te Whatu Ora expected to start work with the selected NDP partner in March 2023 under a one to two year contract.

Potential suppliers must to respond to the current registration of interest to be considered for the next stage.


Show Comments
 