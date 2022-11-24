HP honours top performing partners for 2022

Awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year.

Tracey Brewer (HP) Credit: Supplied

HP has recognised its top performing partners and individuals for 2022 during its Annual Partner Awards night with a black-tie dinner held at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

The awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year across various categories.

Datacom secured the Services Partner award while Cadpro Systems took home SMB Partner of the Year.

Print Partner of the Year went to PB Tech and BDL accepted the Sustainability Partner award.

NTT was acknowledged as Commercial PC Partner of the Year and Computaleta won the Digital Manufacturing award, while Acquire scored the Marketing Excellence award.

The Laptop Company took home Enterprise PC Partner of the Year, and Education Partner of the Year was handed to Cyclone.

Harvey Norman scored Retailer of the Year, and Ingram Micro was awarded Distributor of the Year.

Individuals were also recognised for their achievements, with Securecom’s Leyton Kendall taking home the Channel Sales Person award and Ingram Micro’s Luke Mitchell winning Distribution Sales Person of the Year.

HP Legend, a newly introduced surprise category, was awarded to Simon Molloy.

“Molloy has a lifelong passion for technology and is an HP NZ veteran – a man of deep integrity who has welcomed and taught many people over his journey,” HP said in announcing the award.

“Once again our incredible partner community has supported us to be successful in a challenging market,” said Tracey Brewer, commercial channel manager at HP New Zealand.

“Our partners are the key to our success every day. We are so pleased to recognise them for their willingness to think differently, go the extra mile and for their commitment to HP.”