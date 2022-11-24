Menu
HP honours top performing partners for 2022

HP honours top performing partners for 2022

Awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Tracey Brewer (HP)

Tracey Brewer (HP)

Credit: Supplied

HP has recognised its top performing partners and individuals for 2022 during its Annual Partner Awards night with a black-tie dinner held at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland. 

The awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year across various categories. 

Datacom secured the Services Partner award while Cadpro Systems took home SMB Partner of the Year. 

Print Partner of the Year went to PB Tech and BDL accepted the Sustainability Partner award. 

NTT was acknowledged as Commercial PC Partner of the Year and Computaleta won the Digital Manufacturing award, while Acquire scored the Marketing Excellence award. 

The Laptop Company took home Enterprise PC Partner of the Year, and Education Partner of the Year was handed to Cyclone

Harvey Norman scored Retailer of the Year, and Ingram Micro was awarded Distributor of the Year. 

Individuals were also recognised for their achievements, with Securecom’s Leyton Kendall taking home the Channel Sales Person award and Ingram Micro’s Luke Mitchell winning Distribution Sales Person of the Year. 

HP Legend, a newly introduced surprise category, was awarded to Simon Molloy. 

“Molloy has a lifelong passion for technology and is an HP NZ veteran – a man of deep integrity who has welcomed and taught many people over his journey,” HP said in announcing the award. 

“Once again our incredible partner community has supported us to be successful in a challenging market,” said Tracey Brewer, commercial channel manager at HP New Zealand. 

“Our partners are the key to our success every day. We are so pleased to recognise them for their willingness to think differently, go the extra mile and for their commitment to HP.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 