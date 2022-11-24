Menu
Adobe recognised as NZ government supplier



Added to the Pae Hokohoko Marketplace.

Claudia Muldrew
Katrina Troughton (Adobe)





Adobe has been recognised as an approved Digital Experiences Platform Services provider to registered New Zealand government agencies. 

Adobe Experience Manager Managed Services, the cloud-based digital asset management and enterprise content management solution within Adobe Experience Cloud, is now available in the Pae Hokohoko Marketplace. 

Open to all government agencies, the marketplace provides service catalogues and other information with the aim of simplifying the primary procurement process by linking technology partners directly to agencies.

“Government agencies in New Zealand will now be able to shift from legacy technologies to delivering world-leading digital citizen experiences, compliant with New Zealand government standards and legislative acts,” said Katrina Troughton, vice president and managing director of Adobe Australia and New Zealand. 

“As an approved supplier on the Pae Hokohoko Marketplace, Adobe is well positioned to support government agencies to meet rising citizen expectations while delivering more content and assets in the most efficient manner possible and in the citizen’s channels of choice.”

Adobe Experience Manager is an enterprise solution for digital experience management that is integrated into Adobe Experience Cloud – a collection of content, engagement and data management applications and services. 

The Digital Strategy for Aotearoa sets out New Zealand’s vision and plan for harnessing the potential of the digital economy, aiming to secure New Zealand’s place as a world-leading, trusted and innovative digital nation by 2025. 

“New Zealand has a clear mandate to be a leading digital government by 2025 and enhancing digital public service delivery will deliver benefits to both citizens and government agencies alike,” said Evelyn Johnston, head of public sector at Adobe New Zealand. 

“There is also significant New Zealand government focus on knowing and respecting citizens, making it easier for them to interact effectively with government. That means delivering a consistent experience across government channels and personalising communication to equitably reach every citizen.”

Troughton was appointed in September this year to bolster Adobe's growth in the region. 


