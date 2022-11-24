NZX-listed Enprise continues to negotiate resolution of MYOB partnership spat

A direct entry into New Zealand by MYOB poses a challenge for a significant local partner.

Elliot Cooper - CEO, Enprise Group Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed Enprise is continuing negotiations with MYOB over a partner agreement that would retrospectively cut margins on MYOB Exo accounting software.

The fact Enprise had been unable to match salary increases with revenue increases would negatively impact profitability for both half year and end of year results, the company told shareholders today.

This would be compounded if the MYOB Exo specialist subsidiary Kilimanjaro Consulting failed to achieve a resolution with MYOB.

The board said it had made plans to address this situation through price increases and cost reductions where appropriate.

As reported in October, a direct entry into the New Zealand market by MYOB had damaged margins at Kilimanjaro.

In August, Enprise Group's board rejected MYOB's assertion that it was able to unilaterally alter these margins and initiated a dispute resolution process.

Kilimanjaro management had taken a careful approach with customers when applying price increases to ensure minimal customer churn and was currently undertaking a new round of increases, Enprise told shareholders today.

Revenue, including annual renewable revenues in all investee companies, had continued to grow well, Enprise said. One-stop SaaS-based telecom billing services provider Datagate grew particularly strongly at 55 per cent, mostly out of the US market.



A rights issue had met expectations, generating A$780,370 and NZ$167,620 of new capital, Enprise's board said.

As st 31 October, Enprise had cash on hand of $1 million and $1.7 million in drawn bank facilities. The board said it appreciated the continued support of banker BNZ, which provided the company with a waiver of banking covenants until 30 June, 2023.

The board said it believed Enprise was well positioned to maintain its position as MYOB’s largest partner and to grow its installed MYOB Exo base of 961 and MYOB Advanced base of over 200.

Achieving this, along with ongoing growth in SaaS-based investee companies, would enable a return to profit by year end.