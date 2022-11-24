Menu
NZX-listed Enprise continues to negotiate resolution of MYOB partnership spat

NZX-listed Enprise continues to negotiate resolution of MYOB partnership spat

A direct entry into New Zealand by MYOB poses a challenge for a significant local partner.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Elliot Cooper - CEO, Enprise Group

Elliot Cooper - CEO, Enprise Group

Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed Enprise is continuing negotiations with MYOB over a partner agreement that would retrospectively cut margins on MYOB Exo accounting software.

The fact Enprise had been unable to match salary increases with revenue increases would negatively impact profitability for both half year and end of year results, the company told shareholders today. 

This would be compounded if the MYOB Exo specialist subsidiary Kilimanjaro Consulting failed to achieve a resolution with MYOB. 

The board said it had made plans to address this situation through price increases and cost reductions where appropriate.

As reported in October, a direct entry into the New Zealand market by MYOB had damaged margins at Kilimanjaro.

In August, Enprise Group's board rejected MYOB's assertion that it was able to unilaterally alter these margins and initiated a dispute resolution process.

Kilimanjaro management had taken a careful approach with customers when applying price increases to ensure minimal customer churn and was currently undertaking a new round of increases, Enprise told shareholders today.

Revenue, including annual renewable revenues in all investee companies, had continued to grow well, Enprise said. One-stop SaaS-based telecom billing services provider Datagate grew particularly strongly at 55 per cent, mostly out of the US market.

A rights issue had met expectations, generating A$780,370 and NZ$167,620 of new capital, Enprise's board said. 

As st 31 October, Enprise had cash on hand of $1 million and $1.7 million in drawn bank facilities. The board said it appreciated the continued support of banker BNZ, which provided the company with a waiver of banking covenants until 30 June, 2023.

The board said it believed Enprise was well positioned to maintain its position as MYOB’s largest partner and to grow its installed MYOB Exo base of 961 and MYOB Advanced base of over 200. 

Achieving this, along with ongoing growth in SaaS-based investee companies, would enable a return to profit by year end.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MYOBaccounting softwareKilimanjaro ConsultingEnpriseSaaS

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 