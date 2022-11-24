Rakon maintains growth after banking short-term opportunities

A global shortage of GPS chips is easing as Rakon readies new manufacturing plant.

Dr Sinan Altug (Rakon) Credit: Supplied

GPS component manufacturer Rakon recorded "solid" core revenue growth of 2 per cent for the half year to 30 September.

The Auckland-based manufacturer of frequency control and timing modules told shareholder that growth combined with management of costs, margins and foreign exchange gains drove a 6 per cent increase in underlying earnings.

“Our customers have remained our priority and we are pleased to have achieved high levels of delivery despite challenging conditions through the period,” Rakon chief executive Dr Sinan Altug said.

“Last year was a significant step up in revenue as we took advantage of short-term market opportunities."

These included a global GPS chip shortage after a major fire destroyed the plant of Japanese rival AKM.

"With that business now tailing off, it is pleasing to see that the higher levels of revenue and margins were maintained in the first half through growth in our core business," Altug said.

Total revenue rose to $87.2 million from $85.4 million year on year with telecommunications remaining the biggest driver. The sector contributed revenue growth of 14 per cent, to $47.5 million, as 5G network infrastructure continued to be rolled out globally.

Space and defence revenue increased 19 per cent to $12.3 million while positioning was also up 16 per cent to $16.4 million.

Altug said the company had experienced a post-COVID pick up in key space programmes and the emergency locator beacon market, both segments where Rakon’s precision timing products excelled

Gross profit remained steady at $43.5 million despite operating expenses rising by $3.7 million.

Net profit after tax fell 15 per cent to $16 million due to a higher taxation expense after accumulated New Zealand tax losses were fully used in 2022.

Altug said that while supply chain conditions had improved during the period, operating cost inflation and labour shortages remained a concern. These were being "actively managed".

Construction at Rakon India’s new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru was on track for completion by the end of 2022.

“Once complete, we believe that the new operation, with its enhanced manufacturing capacity and capability will be a vital long-term competitive advantage for Rakon," Altug said.

Rakon’s board has updated guidance for Underlying EBITDA to be in the range of $38 million to $44 million for the financial year to 31 March 2023.

“Although we expect the first-half challenges and uncertainties, including exchange rate movements, to continue throughout the year, we remain well positioned to deliver a solid result for FY23,” Altug said.

“Our forward orders are strong. However, we are closely monitoring our markets and may see some dampening of customer demand due to macroeconomic volatility and inventory correction.

"We are also working hard to manage the ongoing impacts of supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and cost inflation; as well as the business continuity risks around the critical transfer of our Indian manufacturing operation to its new facility.”