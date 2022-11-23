Menu
Emersion APAC channel chief Vai Le moves to Vertiv

Emersion APAC channel chief Vai Le moves to Vertiv

Will head up strategic direction across Vertiv’s IT, mechanical and electrical and distribution divisions.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Vai Le (Vertiv)

Vai Le (Vertiv)

Credit: Supplied

Critical infrastructure provider Vertiv has appointed former Emersion Asia Pacific channel chief Vai Le as its associate channel director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

In the role, Le will head up strategic direction across Vertiv’s IT, mechanical and electrical and distribution divisions, as well as be responsible for maintaining existing partnerships and creating local channel awareness.

He will also lead the company’s efforts to update its partner program and will work closely with LuLu Shiraz, A/NZ sales director for product and service, who had picked up channel responsibilities after Vertiv's previous associate channel director, Rob Steel, left the company in June.

 who had been handling channel-related responsibilities from after Le's appointment.

“With a passion for continuous organisational improvement and a desire to establish the channel as the motorway for better customer experience, Vai will be a valued member of our leadership team and a catalyst in strengthening relationships with reseller partners and advancing vendor alliances for a modern channel,” she said.

He joins after working at automation platform provider Emersion Systems for a year-and-a-half as its first channel alliance manager for the Asia Pacific region.

In his previous position, Le was tasked with developing education tools and resources for partners, forming user groups, alongside running regular webinars and other events.

Prior to this, he held roles at ASUS, ESET, ConnectWise, JB Hi-Fi Solutions, Altech Solutions, The Database Dept., Weston-Comstor Australia and Unisys.

Le's appointment comes a month after Vertiv A/NZ partnered with Fiji-based IT solution provider VirtualFlex to increase resilience for the island country's IT and data centres in the face of power outages, as announced in October.

As Vertiv does not have a Fijian-based team, Vertiv A/NZ was called on for support instead.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags vertiv

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 