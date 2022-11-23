Emersion APAC channel chief Vai Le moves to Vertiv

Will head up strategic direction across Vertiv’s IT, mechanical and electrical and distribution divisions.

Vai Le (Vertiv) Credit: Supplied

Critical infrastructure provider Vertiv has appointed former Emersion Asia Pacific channel chief Vai Le as its associate channel director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



In the role, Le will head up strategic direction across Vertiv’s IT, mechanical and electrical and distribution divisions, as well as be responsible for maintaining existing partnerships and creating local channel awareness.

He will also lead the company’s efforts to update its partner program and will work closely with LuLu Shiraz, A/NZ sales director for product and service, who had picked up channel responsibilities after Vertiv's previous associate channel director, Rob Steel, left the company in June.

who had been handling channel-related responsibilities from after Le's appointment.

“With a passion for continuous organisational improvement and a desire to establish the channel as the motorway for better customer experience, Vai will be a valued member of our leadership team and a catalyst in strengthening relationships with reseller partners and advancing vendor alliances for a modern channel,” she said.

He joins after working at automation platform provider Emersion Systems for a year-and-a-half as its first channel alliance manager for the Asia Pacific region.

In his previous position, Le was tasked with developing education tools and resources for partners, forming user groups, alongside running regular webinars and other events.

Prior to this, he held roles at ASUS, ESET, ConnectWise, JB Hi-Fi Solutions, Altech Solutions, The Database Dept., Weston-Comstor Australia and Unisys.

Le's appointment comes a month after Vertiv A/NZ partnered with Fiji-based IT solution provider VirtualFlex to increase resilience for the island country's IT and data centres in the face of power outages, as announced in October.

As Vertiv does not have a Fijian-based team, Vertiv A/NZ was called on for support instead.