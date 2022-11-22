Menu
Ghost of Novopay payroll failure continues to haunt NZ schools

School audits 'noticeably delayed' because one crucial report is no longer available.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Greg Schollum (Deputy Controller and Auditor-General)

Credit: Supplied

The failed Novopay payroll system may have been decommissioned last October, but it still manages to leave a spanner hiding in the works.

The Auditor-General has now found the $182 million Novopay Online system was still producing one crucial report when it was decommissioned. The absence of that report now means auditors cannot rely on payroll controls in most schools during the 2022 financial year and will have to undertake additional testing.

The processing of payroll transactions had moved progressively from Novopay Online, arguably NZ's largest IT project failure, to its replacement, dubbed EdPay, in recent years.

However, many schools still relied on a Novopay Online transaction report to check the accuracy of payroll-related changes. 

"Schools were not given any guidance about what they could do instead to check whether payroll changes had been correctly processed," deputy controller and auditor-general Greg Schollum wrote in a letter to secretary for education and Ministry of Education chief executive Iona Holsted, released on 22 November.

Where possible, auditors sought to rely on such controls to reduce the amount of other testing required. In the absence of the report, however, auditors were not able to rely on payroll controls for most schools.

"The absence of the Novopay Online transaction report meant we had to carry out additional and unplanned payroll testing for many of our school audits." 

Various transaction history reports were now available to schools through EdPay, so that the accuracy of payroll changes can be checked. 

However, because these were not all in place until the end of March 2022, The Auditor-General expected auditors would be unable to rely on payroll controls for the 2022 school audits. 

"Controls need to be operating for the full year for an auditor to be able to rely on them," the letter said. "Therefore, additional payroll testing will again be required for many school audits for the 2022 year."

This contributed to a noticeable delay in audits being completed.


