The Warehouse targets inventory to complete massive ERP rollout

The Warehouse Group is making significant progress in removing legacy software and rolling out new cloud-based ERP systems.

The NZX-listed retailer is migrating from Oracle E-Business Suite to Oracle SaaS including Oracle Cloud ERP and EPM together with inventory modules from Oracle's retail vertical.

New enterprise resource planning and finance inventory systems are the most significant of the retail group's core projects. The finance module is already live with inventory on track for delivery next April.

Successful delivery would result in simplified financial processes including more timely reporting, project accounting, real-time inventory management and improved stock availability, chair Joan Withers told investors in the company's annual report.

In 2020, the group signaled about $100 million would be spent over the following two-and-a-half years to see the company’s fragmented technology landscape standardised onto Oracle’s cloud software at the back end with Salesforce’s commerce cloud at the front.



“It’s probably the biggest technology transformation we’ve undertaken, certainly since the last enterprise resource planning investment, which is by now probably 12 or 13 years old,” CIO Edwin Gear, told NBR.

In the group's distribution centres, a new warehouse management system is also operational and delivering while a cloud-based group order management solution was in development for all of The Warehouse's brands to improve customer experience online for both delivery or click and collect.



"During FY22, we continued transforming our operational ecosystem and our shift from batch to real-time operations and execution," The Warehouse told shareholders.

"Real-time and relevant data is critical to so many areas of our ecosystem – from procurement, on-time supply and fulfilment, customer in-store and online shopping experience, payment capability, and customer data insights through our membership programme."

A middleware integration framework was deployed to standardise interfacing between all systems in the group's ecosystem – with 127 major interfaces identified, and 34 completed by the time of the report.

A new warehouse management system was deployed in the group's North Island distribution centre and apparel sorting automation infrastructure would ensure reliable and cost-effective operation "for the next decade and beyond".



The investment is driven by high levels of competition and disruption in the retail sector, the company reported.

"If our customers cannot buy what they are looking for in our stores or on our sites and apps, they have a number of other places they can turn to instead," the NZX-listed company's report said.

"Our nationwide network is the critical link between what we offer and what our customers choose to spend their money on. If we fail to understand what our customers want and how they prefer to buy and receive purchases, we are compromising their willingness to come back to us.

The impacts of COVID-19 and the corresponding acceleration of e-commerce had changed consumer expectations about shopping experiences and fulfilment.

Online shopping continued to grow, putting increased expectations on The Warehouse's supply chain and fulfilment capabilities while inviting greater competition from a broader range New Zealand and overseas retailers.

"This represents a considerable and ongoing material risk to our business and one we intend to combat by investing actively in our supply chain, data optimisation, improved digital capabilities, and refreshed stores that our customers enjoy shopping in," the retailer explained.

Master data management would also be extended to include Noel Leeming and supplier data while the go-live of a new human capital management system would to enable more responsive employee information management, project/time reporting and employee self-service.

The group had to expense $15.9 million before tax of spending that would otherwise have been capitalised in order to comply with an international change to accounting interpretations associated with cloud computing. The 2021 financial year was also impacted, by $11.6 million.

The group had operated a number of businesses that used different ERP systems and processes. Noel Leeming, which The Warehouse bought in 2012, was still using software from JD Edwards, now also part of Oracle, as well as custom-built systems.

Meanwhile, Torpedo 7 and The Market, the group’s latest online play, were running on “home-grown” systems, Gear told NBR.