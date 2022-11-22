Datacom achieves five Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

Credit: Supplied

Datacom has achieved five Microsoft 'Solutions Partner' designations, becoming one of the first among the vendor's global partners to earn the recently launched badges.

The five designations are security, modern work, digital and app innovation (Azure), data and AI (Azure), and infrastructure (Azure).

As part of Microsoft's new Cloud Partner Program, the Solutions Partner designations identify an organisation’s capabilities in high-demand Microsoft Cloud solution areas, replacing the outgoing Gold and Silver competencies.

Datacom general manager of cloud platform services Michael Robinson said achieving the designations emphasises the company's focus on enabling customers to thrive.



“Being recognised with these Solutions Partner designations across cloud, security and modern workplaces shows the breadth of expertise we have at Datacom and our ability to deliver real value and tangible benefits for our customers,” Robinson said.

Matt Boswick, partner director for Microsoft Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), added: “Datacom has consistently demonstrated an outstanding ability to deliver outcomes that help customers to succeed and grow.

“The Datacom team has passed stringent audits by third-party experts to earn Microsoft specialisations and Solution Partner designations, and this means their customers can absolutely trust the team to help them get the most of Microsoft Cloud.”

Datacom recently added a VMware Sovereign Cloud provider designation for Australia to its NZ badge, becoming the first such provider across A/NZ.