Synlait beds down $57.5M on-premise SAP rollout, dodging accounting rule change

Synlait is in what it described as the "stabilisation" period of a $57.5 million, cloudless ERP transformation.

Synlait's processing plant in Dunsandel, Canterbury. Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed milk company Synlait is months into using its new SAP ERP software after what it described as "on balance" a successful cutover.

Staff had shown enthusiasm in adapting to Synlait's new ways of working, the company told shareholders in September.

"Alongside the additional support provided to all staff, we have seen teams working more closely together with a significant increase in collaboration," the company's annual report stated.

"An integrated SAP system for Synlait moves us one step closer to being a process-enabled business. It means our teams better understand that every action we take has upstream and downstream implications."

The data held in the new, SAP system was now the "one source of truth" to help deliver greater efficiency and productivity, the report said.



It does appear, however, that Synlait's $57.5 million project ran late.

Last year's annual report, to the end of July, said a rollout was expected by the end of January 2022 while the company's 2022 report said go-live happened in August.

Synlait did not respond to a series of questions about the current project. It is also not known what, if any, role remains for long-term enterprise software partner Infor.

In one respect at least, the company appeared to have benefited from going against the grain and implementing its new software on-premise rather than in the cloud.

Many other local and international companies have had to expense millions of dollars of assets from their balance sheets and restate earnings as a result of a change in accounting interpretation relating to cloud software.



Because Synlait's underlying SAP license was perpetual, on-premise, and the group retained control over the infrastructure on which the software runs, many costs of the rollout so far could remain capitalised and be depreciated over time.

From the end of September, Synlait moved into what it described as a "stabilisation period" for its new ERP system.

"Our support teams, made up of functional consultants and additional business support, will continue during this

phase," the company told shareholders. "The focus from this point will continue to be on the business building a deeper understanding of how all Synlait’s end-to-end processes work together.

Synlait would remain on this transformation journey for some time as it ironed out a range of the issues that it said would inevitably arise.

"We are now focused on delivering the benefits that come with SAP."

Synlait rolled out Infor's M3, formerly known as Lawson M3, starting in 2011 with the help of partner SAS IT, however, it appears to have implemented SAP internally.

In 2019, Synlait bought Canterbury-based dairy firm Dairyworks for $112 million.