Plan B taps Vast Data for resilient, all-flash data centre storage

Plan B invests in a new "low- to zero-touch" storage platform.

Diego Nievas (Plan B) Credit: Supplied

Hosting and cloud services provider Plan B is rolling out Vast Data's flash platform to ensure its data centres remain operational no matter what.

Plan B realised it needed to update its storage devices to ensure customer data was protected and resilient. However, it also wanted a solution to facilitate the creation of new, innovative products.

The Auckland-based company turned to Vast Data to enable fast backup and restore performance in the event of an attack or outage.regardless of cyber attack, data loss, security or networking issues.



New York-based Vast delivers petabyte-scale all-flash storage for a wide range of applications, including backup and restore with the Veeam platform. Its universal storage platform separated storage from compute, helping to drive performance and capacity.

The company said universal storage restored business-critical data and applications up to 50-times faster than legacy, purpose-built backup appliances. Vast said it also provided eight times more restore performance at 40 per cent lower cost.

Vast handled all maintenance, service and firmware upgrades, said Diego Nievas, director of product and technology innovation at Plan B. This was a huge benefit at a time when resources were hard to find.



“We don't have to worry about the platform at all — there is low-to-zero touch," Nievas said.

Universal storage's "indestructible snapshots" feature delivered immutability essential to Plan B, safeguarding data by preventing critical backup copies and snapshots from being altered or destroyed by anyone before expiration date.



In the event of an attack, the platform allowed Plan B to crawl through the data to find viruses, cryptolockers and ransomware.

“Vast allows us to restore quickly and make sure it's correct … killing two birds with one stone,” Nievas said.

Plan B manages data centres for medium to large businesses and enterprises as well as providing in-country hybrid cloud and cloud object storage to other cloud service providers and integrators, including some of the largest local Microsoft cloud partners.

"The affordability of our all-flash solution enables more companies to benefit from the highest levels of performance, scale, data protection and resiliency needed for today's modern business environment," said Howard Fyffe, managing director for Vast Data A/NZ.

Privately owned Plan B grew in part through acquisitions, buying ICONZ in 2016, Solarix in 2018 and Vodafone's customer data centre in 2020.