Pax8 brings security platform Todyl to A/NZ MSPs

Provides suite of security and networking capabilities to mitigate security risks.

Chris Sharp (Pax8) Credit: Chris Sharp

Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has signed a partnership with security company Todyl, offering its platform to Australia and New Zealand managed service providers (MSPs).



Todyl’s platform and security and networking capabilities will allow MSPs to streamline operations and mitigate security risks, according to Pax8.

The platform contains six key components: SASE, SIEM, MXDR, endpoint security, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and LZT – LAN Zero Trust.

It is also said to be cloud-first, multi-tenant with a single-pane-of-glass and flexible licensing.

Sophie Merrifield, VP of vendor product management at Pax8, said the offering will help businesses by providing a “highly effective security and networking to defend against evolving threats”.

“Our mission is to empower businesses of any size with a complete, end-to-end security program,” said John Nellen, founder and CEO at Todyl. “We accomplish this by ensuring the platform is easy to use, cost-effective, and efficiently scalable. The partnership with Pax8 will enable us to scale our reach to MSPs to provide solutions that scale security capabilities for SMBs that the largest organisations in the world use to defend themselves.

“We designed the platform to be highly customisable, allowing businesses to pick and choose what they need based on their risk profile and needs.”

Pax8 first launched in Australia and New Zealand in April this year, tapping the expertise of Chris Sharp as senior vice president, James Bergl as vice president of business development and Tracy Lacewell as vice president of sales.

Created as a born-in-the-cloud distributor in 2012, the Denver-based aims to disrupt cloud provisioning, support and billing, taking direct aim at traditional supply chain incumbents in the process.

One month later, it bought education firm Sea-Level Operations APAC and was later named a Microsoft cloud solution provider (CSP) indirect distributor for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Through this designation, Pax8 added Microsoft to its technology stack for local MSPs and is expected to lead to business growth for the distributor.