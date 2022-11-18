Netpoleon and Cofense target New Zealand cyber security market

Netpoleon is selecting cybersecurity partners and MSSPs for its local go-to-market.

DJ Lamba (Netpoleon) Credit: Supplied

Network and security distributor Netpoleon and phishing protection provider Cofense are extending their Asia-Pac partnership to New Zealand.

US-based Cofense provides protection, detection and response email security solutions, combining a global network of 35-plus million people reporting suspicious and malicious emails, combined with advanced AI automation, to stop phishing attacks and stay ahead of breaches.

“Our companies have a strong and long-standing relationship,” said DJ Lamba, Netpoleon’s recently hired New Zealand country manager. “We are their VAD in all eleven countries in which we operate.”

Singapore-based Netpoleon, meanwhile, has a strong focus on New Zealand as the latest territory target of the 22-year-old business.

Since Lamba was hired, the emphasis has been on selecting key cybersecurity partners and MSSPs for go-to-market strategies.

“We are getting a very good response from the reseller partner community, especially with our drive to educate them on cyber security trends and offer best-of-breed, niche and unparalleled cybersecurity solutions for them to take to their customers," Lamba said.

Victor Coppa, APAC Sales Director at Cofense, said the partnership would see the companies working together through an extended partner ecosystem to bring our advanced phishing education, prevention and detection technology to New Zealand.

"The need for advanced insight to rapidly detect, analyse and auto quarantine phishing attacks is paramount to securing critical infrastructure and digital borders," Coppa said.

Netpoleon will host its first NZ partner event, a trivia night called QuestioNZ, in Auckland on November 24.