Led by software companies, the NZ ICT sector outpaces the pack

TIN200 companies invested $1.8 billion in R&D over the past year, up 18.6 per cent.

NZ top 200 technology companies grew by 9 per cent overall in 2022, but it was ICT companies setting the pace with 15.1 per cent year-on-year growth.



Overall, technology companies grew nine times faster than the general economy during the financial year, according to the 18th annual Technology Investment Network (TIN) Report, launched today.



“Beyond resilience, Kiwi tech companies are competing and winning overseas in a time of global economic uncertainty and there’s a growing sense of confidence in the sector and by those invested in it," TIN head of research Alex Dickson said.

Tech companies added more than a billion dollars of revenue growth and $960 million in export growth to the country’s economy over the last year. On its current trajectory, tech exports would hit $20.5 billion by 2027, but challenges like attracting, training, and maintaining skilled talent remained an obstacle.

Total revenue for the TIN200 companies – the top 200 NZ tech export companies ranked by revenue -- reached $15.1 billion – up $1.2 billion or 9 per cent on last year.

The TIN200 group of technology companies remained New Zealand’s second biggest export earner, generating a record $11.5 billion – or 14 per cent of the country’s total export revenue – New Zealand’s second biggest offshore earner.

Total employee numbers in the sector grew 10.9 per cent to 62,718 globally, driven predominantly by the ICT sector.

Within the ICT sector, the fintech, software and communication subsectors posted strong growth of 17.3 per cent, 25.6 per cent and 20.3 per cent respectively.

The top ten companies by revenue were:

1. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare: $1,681,700

2. Fisher & Paykel Appliances: $1,486,917

3. Datacom Group: $1,450,000

4. Xero: $1,096,800

5. Gallagher Group: $356,336

6. Pushpay: $290,708

7. Livestock Improvement Corporation: $263,182

8. TOMRA Fresh Food: $237,880

9. Xplor: $236,200 (estimated)

10. Weta FX: $223,000 (estimated)

The NZX ten companies to watch in 2022, those with the highest dollar value increase in revenue in the past year, were:

1. Xero: $248 million growth to $1.1 billion revenue

2. Fisher & Paykel Appliances: $132.1 million to $1.5 billion

3. Gallagher Group: $59.1 million to $356.3 million

4. Magic Memories: $45 million to $100 million

5. Rakon: $43.7 million to $172 million

6. Rocket Lab: $43.3 million to $133.4 million

7. Buckley Systems: $40 million to $141 million

8. NDA: $35 million to $170 million

9. Fusion5: $30.4 million to $126.9 million

10 Scott Technology: $30.2 million to $216.2 million

The Absolute IT supreme scale-ups of 2022 for companies ranked between 101-200 in the TIN200 with the highest dollar value increase in revenue were:

1. Fingermark: $8.8 million to $21 million

2. Author-it: $6.7 million $20.4 million

3. ikeGPS: $6.7 million to $16 million

4. Serko: $5.4 million to $17.9 million

5. UBCO: $5.4 million $8.5 million

6. MEA Mobile: $4.6 million to $24.8 million

7. Re-Leased: $4 million $12.6 million

8. Pacific Edge: $3.4 million to $13.9 million

9. QuickCircuit: $3 million to $14.5 million

10. Quantifi Photonics: $2.68 million to $10.2 milllion

BNZ pipeline companies of 2022, listed alphabetically were: Easy Crypto, EnergyBank, Foundry Lab, Hnry, Marama Labs, Marsello, Mastaplex, Orbis Diagnostics, Tectonus, Whip Around

This award recognises promising early stage TIN companies outside of the TIN200 selected based on an assessment of the innovation of their technology and their potential market opportunity.