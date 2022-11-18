Amid tech layoffs, MongoDB to hire more staff in A/NZ

Plans to continue hiring in 2023 in the A/NZ region to support growing business opportunities across government and financial services sectors.

Credit: Photo 183707018 © Michael Vi | Dreamstime.com

Amid continued layoffs at technology companies such as Amazon, Meta and Oracle, NoSQL database services provider MongoDB will continue to hire more staff in the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region.

MongoDB, which grew its ANZ workforce by 52 per cent in the last 12 months to 140 employees, plans to continue hiring in 2023 to support growing business opportunities in the region, said Anoop Dhankhar, country manager for MongoDB’s A/NZ division, without confirming the exact number of positions that the company was looking to fill.

When asked about hiring new staffers at a time when other technology companies such as InfluxDB, another database provider, were announcing layoffs in the wake of economic uncertainty, Dhankhar said the hiring plans were in line with the company’s growth strategy in the region.

“We are being careful as there are strong headwinds that no one can avoid,” Dhankhar said, adding that the company was confident of navigating uncertain macroeconomic conditions due to its technology base, multiple target markets and its growth trajectory.

MongoDB’s A/NZ business is still at the developing phase when compared to other regions, Dhankhar said.

Doubling down on the financial services and government sectors

The new business opportunities in the region, according to Dhankhar, are expected to come from the financial services and government sectors, which is also where the company is focusing its investments.

MongoDB, which already is in business with regional governments in West Australia and NSW, is working to get itself certified to conduct business with the Australian federal government, Dhankhar said, adding that current customers include a variety of startups and companies in the cryptocurrency market.

The company, which claims to have grown 20 per cent in the region last year, boasts over 1,200 customers including Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Canva, My Muscle Chef, Humanitix, Ticketek and Powerledger.

Specifically in New Zealand, the company is working closely with AWS’ startup ecosystem to increase its footprint in the startup market.

MongoDB to train developers in A/NZ

As part of the expansion plan in the A/NZ region, MongoDB will train and hire new graduates as developers and software engineers.

To that end, the company has updated the MongoDB University program, a free offering to upskill developers. The update includes new courses, learning sessions, introduction to newly released features and the addition of Atlas Labs.

“Atlas Labs are being introduced to provide learners the opportunity to work directly in the product. This will start with 88 labs that cover popular features including CRUD operations, search, aggregation and indexing,” the company said in a statement.