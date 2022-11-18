Menu
Sektor adds Neat video devices to its distie portfolio

An enhanced hybrid working experience on Teams and Zoom to be offered.

Rob O'Neill
Andre van Duiven (Sektor)

Distributor Sektor has inked an agreement allowing it to resell Neat's video devices to Kwi enterprise and public sector customers.

Oslo-based Neat designs and develops design devices for Microsoft Teams and Zoom meeting spaces to enhance hybrid working and learning environments.

“We are excited to partner with Neat as they provide a range of innovative products that combine so well with our current offer to market in the modern workplace category,” said Andre van Duiven, managing director of Sektor. 

Neat delivered the "next level" of video conferencing quality, he said, in stylish form factors that are easy to use and install.  

"They are the sort of solutions that once you experience them you just want one," van Duiven said. "Our reseller partners are already very keen to get the new Neat solutions to market, especially the demo units into their own offices.”

Paul Falzon, A/NZ regional director at Neat, said Sektor was a great match because it shared Neat's commitment to providing customers with richer, more meaningful and engaging video meeting experiences for their modern hybrid workforces.

In July, Sektor sealed a deal with Australia-based Bosstab to distribute its tablet stands and mounts across Australia and New Zealand.


Show Comments
 