Menu
Palo Alto targets zero-day threats with new firewall software

Palo Alto targets zero-day threats with new firewall software

PAN 11.0 Nova, the latest version of Palo Alto's firewall operating system, enables upgraded malware sandboxing and ties into the vendor’s new CASB.

Michael Cooney Michael Cooney (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Palo Alto Networks has released next-generation firewall (NGFW) software that includes some 50 new features aimed at helping enterprise organisations battle zero-day threats and advanced malware attacks.

The new features are built into the latest version of Palo Alto's firewall operating system – PAN 11.0 Nova – and include upgraded malware sandboxing for the vendor’s WildFire malware-analysis service, advanced threat prevention (ATP), and a new cloud access security broker (CASB).

WildFire is Palo Alto’s on-premises or cloud-based malware sandbox that is closely integrated with Palo Alto’s firewalls. When a firewall detects anomalies, it sends data to WildFire for analysis. WildFire uses machine learning, static analysis, and other analytics to discover threats, malware and zero-day threats, according to the vendor.

New to the service are Advanced WildFire features designed to better detect highly evasive zero-day malware attacks.

With Advanced WildFire, Palo Alto added intelligent run-time memory analysis combined with stealthy observation techniques that will let the system detect and protect resources quickly, said Anand Oswal, senior vice president, network security, at Palo Alto.

“Stopping the zero-day threats – that is the singular focus of this release. The new release stops 26 per cent more zero-day malware than traditional sandboxes and detects 60 per cent more injection attacks and keeps enterprises one step ahead of some very sophisticated threats.”

Oswal cited GuLoader, which is an advanced trojan downloader that uses shell code to evade antivirus-analysis techniques, as an example of today's sophisticated threats.

PAN-11 Nova also builds on the previous version of the OS – which brought inline deep-learning capabilities – and adds ATP support for inline detection of zero-day injection attacks.

The idea behind applying deep learning inline, in real-time, on network traffic, is to detect and prevent new threats, including malware variants. The service can stop unknown attacks as they happen, not just remediate them after the fact, Oswal said.

“Look at injection attempts, which push malicious code into computer systems by really exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities in software,” Oswal said.

“We built in high-fidelity telemetry data from thousands of exploitable vulnerabilities over the last decade. And our internal testing has shown that when we enable this advanced threat prevention, we were able to detect 60 per cent more zero injection attacks than in the past.”

The new PAN-OS also ties into Palo Alto’s recently introduced next-generation CASB to help customers spot cloud security issues such as system misconfigurations, unnecessary user accounts, excessive user permissions, and compliance risks. The idea is to provide a dashboard to fix problems more quickly and lock critical security settings in place.

Palo Alto also bulked up the OS’ AIops support by adding the ability to search for and correct inefficiencies in firewall security policies before committing changes, helping organisations fortify their cyber defences.

“We have developed cybersecurity best practices over the years, and the system can tell customers, through 'what if' analysis what would bolster their security posture,” Oswal said. “For example, a customer might want to know ‘what will happen if I enable encryption here or what happens if I change these configurations?’ The system can offer the best practice for the configuration of those devices.”

In addition to the software upgrade, Palo Alto added new boxes to its NGFW family. At the high-end, it added the fixed-form-factor 2RU PA-5440, which is twice as fast as the high-end PA-5260. The 5440 is aimed at large campus and data centre customers.

For large branch-office environments, the company added the PA-1400, which features 5x performance and 7x session capacity compared to its previous generation box.

Lastly, the company introduced the PA-445 and PA-415 for small branches. These feature Power over Ethernet (PoE) support and are aimed at protecting devices such as access points, IP cameras, and IP phones without the need for additional electrical circuits.

All of the new firewalls will be available in December. PAN-OS 11.0 will be available in this month.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags softwarepalo alto networkscyber security

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 