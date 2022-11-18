Alteryx updates Designer Cloud UI, adds data lakehouse support

The data engineering cloud platform, acquired as part of the Trifecta buyout early this year, has been updated to offer a more Alteryx-like UI experience.

Credit: Dreamstime

Analytics and automation software provider Alteryx is updating the user interface (UI) of its data engineering cloud platform, Designer Cloud, to offer a more Alteryx-like experience.

“What’s been shipping for Designer Cloud powered by Trifecta since today has been the classic Trifecta experience," said Adam Wilson, senior vice president at Alteryx. "And what we’ve been working on is now incorporating the Alteryx experience” for the software's interface. The data engineering cloud platform is now in early access."

The Designer Cloud, which was originally developed by Trifecta — a vendor that Alteryx bought for $400 million in January — had been in preview since August.

In the early access phase, the company plans to open the product to more customers and make it generally available in the first quarter of 2023.

Alteryx is also adding data warehouse and data lakehouse capabilities — a data architecture that offers both storage and analytics capabilities — to the Designer Cloud through its partnership with Snowflake.

Some of the other features of Designer Cloud include a low-code/no-code interface that can be accessed via a web browser and a built-in scheduling option to automate analytics and workflows.

The vendor, which competes directly with companies including IBM and Microsoft, claims to have over 8,000 global customers.