Kordia plucks GCSB veteran to bolster cyber security team

Phil Dobson named as general manager of assurance, while Peter Bailey returns.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Hamish Beaton (Kordia)

Credit: Supplied

Kordia has hired former Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) cyber security expert Hamish Beaton as general manager of its security advisory practice.

Beaton will be responsible for driving Kordia’s cyber advisory and incident response practices, ensuring consultants are well placed to deliver services for customers seeking to secure their organisations.

He had previously served as the director cyber security within GCSB's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) where he led teams responsible for delivering cyber threat detection and disruption services as well as advisory and incident response support to New Zealand’s most nationally significant organisation.

“Hamish is a highly regarded cyber security leader and we’re excited for him to join our team," said Shaun Rendell, Kordia Group CEO. 

"He shares our vision and commitment to helping NZ organisations become more cyber resilient in the face of an evolving threat landscape. No doubt our customers will gain significant value from his level of experience and knowledge.” 

Beaton said after having worked to protect New Zealand's critical services and information assets over the past decade, Kordia's expertise and commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions resonated with him. 

Beaton’s appointment coincides with other changes within Kordia’s cyber division. 

This includes Phil Dobson, who has been named general manager of assurance, which will see him lead Kordia’s penetration testing and audit function, through its consulting branch Aura Information Security. 

Dobson was previously acting general manager at Kordia-owned Aura. Before that, he held the roles of operations and account manager.

Both Dobson and Beaton will report to Dermot Conlon, executive general manager of cyber security. 

Meanwhile, Peter Bailey is returning to the Kordia Group, who will take up the role of regional business manager of cyber after leading technology consultancy Theta's cyber security business for nearly a year.

Bailey will focus on developing business and key stakeholder relationships in the Wellington market and will oversee the sales team responsible for supporting the cyber security needs of Kordia and Aura customers. 

He previously spent a decade at Aura Information Security in leadership roles.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the Kordia Group cyber security division is one of the strongest in the country – we have the right mix of talent, experience and skill to help our customers secure their organisations, through a truly comprehensive range of services and solutions," Rendell added.


