CrowdStrike APJ VP Andrew Littleproud retires

A search for a replacement is underway.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

CrowdStrike Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) VP Andrew Littleproud will retire after more than three decades working in IT. In a LinkedIn post, Littleproud said he has “finally hung up [his] boots” after working nearly 37 years in the IT industry.

“I've had a great run culminating in the last six years at the ‘rocket ship’ CrowdStrike! A massive thanks to all the CrowdStrikers, especially Team APJ,” he said.

CrowdStrike said Littleproud was significant to its APJ operations during his tenure.

“Andrew left CrowdStrike recently to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. He played a foundational role in building CrowdStrike's business in APJ where the brand widely is now recognised as a leader in cyber security,” the vendor said. “He leaves a distinct legacy and we wish him and his family the best in retirement.”

Additionally, CrowdStrike president, CEO and founder George Kurtz said Littleproud had been a “big part” of the company’s success in a reply to his LinkedIn post.

“Chief - what an incredible run,” he said. “I still remember making the call to say it’s time to join this rocket ship!”

ARN understands that an interim VP for APJ has been chosen while CrowdStrike is looking to fill the role permanently.

For more than a decade, Littleproud was entrenched in the cyber security space. Prior to his time at CrowdStrike, which he joined in January 2017, he was the Asia Pacific (APAC) VP at Blue Coat Systems for nearly two years, leaving in November 2016, months after it had been acquired by Symantec.

Before Blue Coat, he worked at McAfee, with the first four and a half years as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). He was then promoted to APAC president, a role he held for two and a half years.

Additionally, he also held roles at EMC prior to its acquisition by Dell, Oracle and Xerox Engineering Systems.


