Pax8 unveils A/NZ academy for managed services providers

Academy offers multiple modes of learning and an on-demand resource library to partners.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Chris Sharp (Pax8)

Cloud marketplace company Pax8 is launching its academy to managed services provider (MSP) partners in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The Colorado-based company, which bought NZ cloud marketplace company Umbrellar in August, said the academy's coaches had more than a cumulative 600 years of experience and a track record of helping more than 9,000 MSPs.

“The focus of Pax8 is on our partners and enabling them to discover new ways to become successful – through operational efficiencies, education, automation and enablement," said Chris Sharp, CEO at Pax8 Asia Pacific (APAC). 

The programme allows partners to learn what they want when they want through on-demand virtual learning and an on-demand resource library with answers to MSPs' most pressing questions.

Instructor-led courses also feature to help solve important business problems with virtual, interactive courses while curated peer groups deliver insights from leaders facilitated by industry experts.

Business coaching is also part of the picture, offering a customised roadmap to success, objective guidance, and accountability.

The announcement of its academy comes months after it launched into A/NZ in late April, which is when Sharp was also appointed to his APAC role. 

At the time, James Bergl was appointed to vice president of business development, while Tracy Lacewell also joined the local team as vice president of sales.


Tags Pax8

