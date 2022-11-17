Menu
Soft Solutions adds Entrust suite to its security portfolio

Identity verification as a service and encryption feature.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Dhruv Patel (Soft Solutions)

Dhruv Patel (Soft Solutions)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based Soft Solutions has inked a distribution partnership with global trusted payments, identity and digital infrastructure provider Entrust.

The partnership will primarily focus on key Entrust enterprise solutions including identity verification-as-a-service (IDaaS), public key infrastructure as a service and hardware security modules that deliver cryptographic solutions to protect data and secure cloud, the internet of things (IoT), blockchain and digital payments systems.

Soft Solutions' presence in the local market will enable Entrust to broaden its penetration into the New Zealand channel, delivering IDaaS to enterprise customers as a run-rate solution and giving integrators the managed services provider (MSP) option.

The distributor’s network of MSPs, resellers and system integrators will also be able to offer Entrust solutions in local currency, enabling them to boost revenues and reinvest savings back into their businesses.

"Through this partnership, Entrust is well-positioned to support Soft Solutions' efforts in offering its partners a digital edge through truly innovative, modern solutions," said Michael Pride, Entrust's regional sales lead for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Dhruv Patel, product manager at Soft Solutions, added the distributor could now provide Entrust solutions to support customers' needs for multi-factor authentication options such as single sign-on and passwordless access. 

"Entrust identity and access management solutions will enable our customers to adopt and embrace an identity-first security approach easily," he said.

In October, Soft Solutions also added Malwarebytes to its security offerings.

The partnership comes nearly a year after Soft Solutions sold a 60 per cent stake to Australian specialist distributor Bluechip Infotech in December 2021.


