ANZCO Foods becomes an early adopter of financier Quadrent's 'green lease'

200 devices a year destined for landfill will now get a second life through charity.

Martyn Masterson (Quadrent) Credit: Supplied

ANZCO Foods has signed up to equipment finance specialist Quadrent's green lease and will donate 200 laptops a year to charities.

The agreement ensures laptops and computers leased through Quadrent are securely wiped and environmentally repurposed, recycled or redistributed after the end of their lease terms.

Initiatives such as Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation’s digital equity Toitū te Toki programme, will then distribute the devices to schools in need.

ANZCO Foods is one of New Zealand's largest exporters, with sales of beef and lamb of $1.6 billion a year and customers in more than 80 countries.

Launched in May in partnership with BNZ, Quadrent's green lease includes reporting that complies with cybersecurity and ESG policies to give customers confidence their technology was being appropriately managed throughout its lifecycle.

“We upgrade our laptops every three years," said ANZCO Foods CEO Peter Conley. "They’re still in perfectly good condition, so it’s great we can give children and schools the tools they need to help with learning."

ANZCO has been looking for opportunities to reduce its footprint for some time, he said.

"Previously retired devices would have gone to landfill so it’s a double whammy – better environmental and educational outcomes. This fits well with our overall climate change and sustainability strategy,” Conley added.

Quadrent CEO Martyn Masterson said around 120,000 children don’t have a device and 40,000 don’t have an internet connection. Meanwhile, he also said New Zealand creates around 100,000 tonnes of e-waste each year and that number was growing.

"So, with the help of forward-thinking early adopters like ANZCO Foods, initiatives like our Quadrent green lease are helping create a better future for coming generations – one which is economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable," Masterson added.

As a rural company, ANZCO Foods will be focusing on supporting rural schools.