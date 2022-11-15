Menu
HPE VP and South Pacific MD Stephen Bovis steps down

Bovis departs on 12 December.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Stephen Bovis (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Credit: ARN

After more than 25 years with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and six of these serving as the vice president and managing director for South Pacific, Stephen Bovis is departing in December. 

“I will not attempt to give you a look back at all the things we have accomplished together over the last 25 years, but I want all of you to know that I'm brimming with nostalgia, gratitude, and optimism,” Bovis said in a letter to partners seen by ARN.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved together, and the relationships and friendships formed along the way. 

“Our partners are at the heart of HPE and the centre of its Everything-as-a-Service strategy, and I am confident that Julie Barbieri and the rest of the senior leadership team in Australia and New Zealand will continue to put partners first and invest in your success.”

Bovis will be taking some time out with his family before starting a new role in January. 

In a statement, a HPE spokesperson said Bovis will be leaving on 12 December. 

“HPE remains deeply committed to delivering success for our customers and partners in the South Pacific and is working on a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition,” the spokesperson said. 

In June, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has revealed its new Partner Ready Vantage program, encompassing both HPE’s hybrid cloud and Aruba portfolios.

Featuring three tracks - Build, Sell, and Service - the program recognises different partner capabilities and business models, aiming to be “in tune with how partners want to do business” whether that’s through traditional sales models or ‘as-a-service’.



