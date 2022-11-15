NZ Post hires first digital employee courtesy of AWS partner Ambit

Chatbot to answer simple questions at first, freeing humans to deal with more complex issues.

Tim Warren (Ambit) Credit: Supplied

NZ Post has deployed its first digital employee, a chatbot named Koa, using Auckland-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Ambit’s conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The chatbot allows small or home-based business customers in the My NZ Post Business portal to receive an immediate response at any time of day to commonly asked questions, freeing up NZ Post's customer care team to answer more complex queries.

NZ Post identified that many relatively simple questions from its small business customers could be easily answered by a digital employee, resulting in a faster response and reducing pressure on its contact centre.



Koa answers questions such as 'When will my parcel be delivered?” or 'When will my package be picked up?'

“In a 24/7 web based economy, customers increasingly want self-service and online support options available around the clock," said Tim Warren, Ambit co-founder and CEO.

Initially deployed as a pilot to support small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Koa’s role may be expanded as the chatbot’s conversational AI learns and understands a broader range of questions.

“Our 'voice of the customer' research shows that small business owners are time poor and value an immediate answer, which in most cases can be automated," said NZ Post GM of customer service Liza Gunn.

"As Koa learns more about NZ Post’s operations and customers, we can introduce this technology to other parts of our business.”

Koa’s design was informed by feedback from customers and customer service team members. The chatbot’s persona is designed to be reliable, empathetic and friendly and provide customers with greater confidence and control over their experience.

In April, Ambit joined AWS' Accelerate programme, a co-sell arrangement to drive new business for partners who provide software that runs on or works with the cloud giant.

In addition to co-selling support, Accelerate also delivered access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees and incentives for AWS sales teams.

Warren said at the time he was excited to deepen Ambit's relationship with the cloud giant.

"Ambit’s sophisticated conversational AI platform combined with AWS’ global hosting infrastructure provides customer service at scale,” he said.