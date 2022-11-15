Spark's TowerCo spin-off rebranded to Connexa

New entity tasked to build 670 new mobile towers over the next decade.

Rob Berrill (Connexa) Credit: Supplied

Spark TowerCo has donned a new brand, Connexa, as it embarks on a major 10-year mobile tower network investment.

Connexa became New Zealand’s first independent mobile tower company when Spark sold a 70 per cent interest in its passive mobile infrastructure assets to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in July. The $900 million transaction was completed in October.

Rob Berrill, Connexa's CEO since May, said the brand reflected the power of connectivity, which is at the heart of what the business provides.

“If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that connectivity is a lifeline and matters more than ever in an increasingly digital world," he said.

The news comes as NZX-listed Infratil described its investment in Vodafone's TowerCo as a standout transaction during the half year to 30 September.

Connexa already has over 1,200 mobile sites across Aotearoa and has been commissioned to deliver over 670 new sites over the next 10 years, Berrill said.

"This is a significant investment in the digital infrastructure that will underpin the growth of the country’s digital economy and enable a more connected future,” he said.

Although an independent tower industry was still in its infancy in New Zealand, the model had been around for some time in overseas markets where tower companies have played a key role in enabling and accelerating the rollout of infrastructure and new technologies such as 5G.

The partial sale of Spark's TowerCo appeared to have been motivated in part by an expected rapid change and "densification" required in its network as it moved beyond 5G, which is still being rolled out.

“The infrastructure build programmes needed to support New Zealand’s increasing data needs and new technologies like 5G, and potentially 6G in the future, will be very different from the build programmes of today – requiring many more, smaller sites, closer to the end customer and greater overall densification," Stefan Knight, Spark finance director, told shareholders in April.

Berrill said the power of connectivity was "immense and immeasurable".

"We're proud to be working with our customers and communities throughout the country to play a role in helping to unleash it, to unlock that potential and accelerate Aotearoa New Zealand’s digital future," he added.