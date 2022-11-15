Lenovo awards top A/NZ partners for 2022

Dicker Data dominated the results with the company winning four awards out of 26.

Sunny Gandhi (Lenovo) Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has awarded the efforts of its top partners across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at the Lenovo Business Partner Gala Awards and its AP Channel Awards.



Held in-person for the first time since 2019, the Lenovo Business Partner Gala Awards recognise innovation, year-on-year growth and outstanding individuals.

At these awards, 15 top honours were handed out – seven each for Lenovo’s Intelligence Device Group (IDG) and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), as well as one for the A/NZ One Channel Lenovo Legend award.

Dicker Data walked away with three awards – IDG Australian Distributor of the Year 2022, IDG New Zealand Distributor of the Year 2022 and ISG A/NZ Distributor of the Year 2022.

Other recipients included Blue Connections for IDG Australian Reseller of the Year 2022, Cyclone Computers for IDG New Zealand Reseller of the Year 2022, Advent One with ISG Australian Reseller of the Year 2022 and Belton IT with ISG New Zealand Reseller of the Year 2022.

These awards were based on three criteria – the ability to deliver services, professionalism and commitment and demonstrating exceptional customer service.

“We’ve seen truly extraordinary innovation, professionalism and dedication to driving exceptional customer service from our partners across the last 12 months and it’s time to celebrate them. Congratulations to all the winners this year and I can’t wait to see what they will achieve in the year ahead,” said Sunny Gandhi, director commercial channel for Lenovo A/NZ.

As for its AP Channel Awards, which focuses on distributors and resellers, five out of 11 awards went to partners located in A/NZ.

These awards were judged based on unique skills and commitment to their Lenovo partnership and year-on-year growth.

Dicker Data continued its winning streak, with its New Zealand arm picking up Top Distribution Growth of the Year.

The full list of winners from the Lenovo Business Partner Gala Awards are:

IDG Australian Distributor of the Year 2022 – Dicker Data Australia

IDG Australian Reseller of the Year 2022 – Blue Connections

IDG Australian Public Sector Reseller of the Year 2022 – Computer Alliance

IDG ANZ Commercial Services Reseller of the Year 2022 – Datacom Systems

IDG New Zealand Distributor of the Year 2022 – Dicker Data New Zealand

IDG New Zealand Reseller of the Year 2022 – Cyclone Computers

IDG New Zealand Public Sector Reseller of the Year 2022 – Datacom Systems

ISG ANZ Distributor of the Year 2022 – Dicker Data New Zealand

ISG Australian Reseller of the Year 2022 – Advent One



ISG Australian Innovation Partner of the Year 2022 – Invise

ISG Australian Growth Partner of the Year 2022 – Nuago

ISG Australian Technical Excellence 2022 – Dion Harris - Advent One

ISG New Zealand Reseller of the Year 2022 – Belton IT

ISG New Zealand Technical Excellence 2022 – Simon Watt-Wyness - Eagle Technology

ANZ One Channel Lenovo Legend 2022 – Caleb Leung - Ingram Micro

The full list of local winners for the AP Channel Awards are:

Top Distribution Growth of the Year – Dicker Data New Zealand

Top OEM Partner of the Year – Video Security Products

Top Workstation Partner of the Year – Storm FX Distributions

Top ISG Partner of the Year – Advent One

Top SDI Partner of the Year – Virtualflex Solutions