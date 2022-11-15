Menu
eSentire appoints Check Point’s Mert Mustafa as A/NZ channel lead

eSentire appoints Check Point’s Mert Mustafa as A/NZ channel lead

Heads up the vendor’s regional partner expansion and growth efforts.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Mert Mustafa (eSentire)

Mert Mustafa (eSentire)

Credit: eSentire

Security vendor eSentire has appointed Check Point Software Technologies’ Mert Mustafa as its channel lead for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

In the new role of head of head of A/NZ channel ecosystems, Mustafa will head up the vendor’s partner expansion and growth efforts across the region.

“I look forward to building profitable partnerships and mutual success with partners and distributors in this region,” he said. “I have a proven track record across ICT and cyber security; it is an area I am immensely passionate about.”

That record includes Mustafa's experience at Check Point for nearly four years as its strategic partnership and growth principal and head of carrier channel ecosystem.

Prior to this, he worked at Telstra for 13 and a half years, with his last position being its head of Australian channel sales – global indirect channels from November 2017 to November 2018.

Piers Morgan, eSentire VP and general manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and international, added that Mustafa’s appointment would help the vendor deliver managed detection and response for the A/NZ region 24/7.

In March, eSentire expanded into the Asia Pacific region, with Australia being the company’s initial focus point.

Two months later in May, the vendor launched the e3 partner ecosystem, a global partner program for service providers.

Broadly, the program focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity and the experience to how businesses use cyber security services. It contains no tiers and instead is based off the delivery model of the partner.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags eSentire

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 