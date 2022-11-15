Zespri goes live on SAP's cloud after 'many years' of under investment

Dave Scullin (Zespri) Credit: Supplied

Kiwifruit cooperative Zespri is live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition after delaying the go-live by three months.

The go-live, which took place on 1 November, is the first phase in Zespri’s ambitious, $160 million Horizon transformation programme, which aims to standardise and automate Zespri’s processes, increase its operational efficiency and provide a platform for growth and innovation.

As a result of the implementation, Zespri said it hoped to deliver kiwifruit to customers more effectively with a more robust, transparent and reliable process supporting its entire product delivery system.

With a focus on creating global consistency, almost 1000 full-time employees and contractors across offices in 17 countries will benefit from the implementation, with Zespri also undertaking its biggest-ever training programme.

"We’ve known for a long time that our legacy systems were no longer scalable and fit for purpose," said Dave Scullin, Zespri’s chief digital officer.

“We underinvested in them for many years, to a point where they would hold us back, reduce our efficiency and effectiveness, and create real risk for the business. We had to change."

SAP’s Cloud Success Services worked with Deloitte in collaboration with Accenture, to use the SAP Delivery Framework to establish a premium engagements service focused on mitigating the technology risk for the programme, supporting the partner with the initial design, technology safeguarding and go-live support.



As well as the move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) has been implemented to provide a more efficient end to end demand and supply planning capability.

Zespri will also take advantage of SAP Business Technology Platform capabilities, including SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Integration Suite, the SAP Extension Suite, and SAP-endorsed partner solutions from OpenText, Tricentis, and Celonis.

The SAP Analytics Cloud platform combines business intelligence, analytics and planning, using best-of-breed data visualisations and dashboarding for analytics and insights.

Fiori applications will generate real-time operational reporting right at the point of transaction capture to enable Zespri to turn data into intelligence that will help it gain business advantage, make better decisions, improve business performance and mitigate risk.

Improved reporting would support informed, strategic and timely decision-making.

“We’ve selected the latest generation SAP applications as our core enterprise platform, but to view this simply as a digital project would be wrong," Scullin said.

"The Horizon Programme aims for transformational change, supporting a truly integrated end-to-end business.”

Paul Marriott, president of SAP Asia Pacific/Japan, said Zespri was one of the company's most forward-looking customers and it was experiencing the benefits of RISE with SAP across its entire business.

"We’ve been working with Zespri for many years, and I look forward to the next phase of our journey, as Zespri continues to grow, deliver, and delight customers, while also sustaining returns to the industry and growers," he said.

With the foundations now in place and phase one complete, Zespri said it was looking forward to further developments, focusing on grower enablement and solutions for extended supply chain and quality management, integrated business planning and sales.

Zespri's SAP ERP systems had been in Microsoft's Azure public cloud since 2014, after it claimed the world's largest production SAP platform migration with partner Datacom.

Under Horizon, however, the new systems will be run on SAP's private cloud. Zespri will continue to use Azure for its enterprise infrastructure.

