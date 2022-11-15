NZX-listed TradeWindow partners with Employers and Manufacturers Association

Brett O'Riley (Employers and Manufacturers Association) Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed TradeTech developer TradeWindow is partnering with the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) to build trade digitisation capability.

The partnership has three elements: TradeWindow will provide 30 scholarships a year for Export New Zealand Northern’s members to attend TradeWindow Academy; a reseller agreement covering TradeWindow Origin, ExpressDocs, and Assure+; and sponsorship of the EMA.

Starting this month, members of Export New Zealand Northern will be eligible to receive one of 30 scholarships to train with TradeWindow Academy’s six-week programme, gaining knowledge and skills to become an export documentation specialist.

“This partnership is an exciting development for both sides because it not only enhances EMA’s capability around providing value-add services to its exporter members, but also exporters in the manufacturing sector that TradeWindow has not traditionally worked with in the past,” said TradeWindow CEO AJ Smith.

TradeWindow Origin issues certificates of origin under the delegated authority of the New Zealand Customs Service. TradeWindow said its had delivered time savings for customers that have implemented the solution into their operations.

EMA CEO Brett O’Riley said demands on exporters were high, given the amount of change in recent times requiring new ways of working and more agile responses.

"We see the EMA/ExportNZ certificate of origin service, powered by TradeWindow Origin, as fundamental for exporters to work within on the timeframes lines they need to with their distributors and for their customers," he said.

Last month, TradeWindow partnered with US giant FoodChain ID to push into the US and European markets.

FoodChain ID is a provider of technology-enabled food safety, quality and sustainability solutions for the food and agricultural industries.

The agreement was for TradeWindow’s Assure+ solution (previously known as Rfider), an FDA award winning supply chain traceability platform which will be offered to FoodChain ID clients as an integrated solution.

New Zealand’s export industry was worth over $77.2 billion to the economy in 2021. Food and fibre exports delivered $53.3 billion for the year to the end of June 2022.