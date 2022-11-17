SMB growth ‘explosion’ charts path for Check Point partners

SMB market identified as one of the top two opportunities for partners to target.

Leo Lynch (Check Point Software Technologies) Credit: IDG

Check Point Software Technologies has flagged a growth "explosion" in the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) market and has identified it as one of its top two opportunities for partners to target.

This is according to the vendor's head of channels for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Leo Lynch, who told ARN that its research found that the SMB market is “where there's a lot of pain happening for the end-user”.

“We know from our Check Point research that 54 per cent of breaches to SMB customers actually get through. So, there's a very high incidence rate and an opportunity for partners to protect their SMB customers,” he said

In particular, Lynch observed a greater prospect in the A/NZ region not only because SMBs make up a majority of the regional economy but also due to the higher incidence rate of breaches that has resulted in the market being “underserved”.

As part of its commitment to help partners tap into the SMB market, Lynch outlined that Check Point’s programs – such as those around enablement, training and marketing support – are designed to be competitive and aimed at creating a margin for partners.



Moreover, an expanded focus on managed services has enabled Check Point and its partners to address customer pain points around the increasing complexity of dealing with security threats and the need for a more flexible consumption model.

In this area, Lynch highlighted that the combined benefits of Check Point solutions and programs, adopting a services-led model, and acquisitions – such as the agreement to integrate Avanan into Check Point Infinity – are exemplary of their continued attempt to address the needs of SMB customers.

Most recently, Check Point launched a new program for managed security service providers (MSSP) aimed at increasing partner profitability and security through empowering a partner service-led approach.

Specifically, the program intends to offer partners faster customer onboarding, streamlined quoting, technical onboarding, pipeline development and go-to-market (GTM) alignment.

The security vendor underscored that these operational improvements, additional MSSP training courses and enablement services will strengthen partners’ ability to manage sophisticated cyber defence requirements for customers.

“We’re significantly investing in our new MSSP program, including product features that drive MSSP interest, as well as operational improvements, training, and marketing activities," said Frank Rauch, worldwide head of channels at Check Point at the time of the announcement.

"This allows for higher levels of partner growth and profitability with services-led cyber protection across network, cloud and endpoints.”

Doubling down on channel

Check Point has also doubled down on its channel-led principle with a stack of leadership appointments in the past year, with Rodney Thorne promoted to Australia country manager while Mark Baker leads New Zealand, alongside John Marshall as head of distribution for A/NZ and Les Williamson taking charge of the overall region as managing director.

Lynch noted the extensive channel background of the new executive leadership and how that will contribute to the vendor’s active role of being a true channel organisation, thereby reiterating its stance of having channel as part of their DNA and culture.

“Check Point is one of the very few cybersecurity companies that plays across enterprise, mid-market, SMB – even SOHO (small home/small office) – and consumer. From a partner perspective, what that means is they can scale up and down with one vendor; they don't have to go to different vendors. Because we have that breadth across the board, we have that political support from a market perspective,” Lynch said.

He also said that from a customer and product perspective, Check Point’s full suite of solutions would enable the desired level of scalability and cover all parts of the market for customers and partners.

“It demonstrates to the partner community that it's in our DNA. We don't just say we're 100 per cent channel, and we don't just fulfill to the channel; we want the channel to not only develop new markets, serve their customers and solve pain points for them, but we also want to grow their business,” said Lynch. “We're not just a product organisation, we are a services organisation.”

The channel chief remained optimistic of the opportunities ahead for partners due to cyber security being the “fastest growing part of the market” amid an exponential rise in cyber threats and attacks.

“What excites me is that there's a lot of growth opportunities for partners and for us to work together. I'm really excited about working with partners to help grow our business for our mutual benefit,” Lynch added