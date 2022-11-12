Menu
HP New Zealand names finalists for its 2022 partner awards

Recognising strong performance, commitment to customers, growth and the delivery of innovative solutions.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Tracey Brewer (HP)

Credit: Supplied

HP New Zealand has announced its finalists for the 2022 HP partner Awards with the winners to be announced on 24 November.

As reported last month, the awards are returning to in-person mode after going virtual during the pandemic. However, some of the multimedia innovations seen on the online event have been retained.

In particular, the series quirky, comic videos featuring Hill, other HP team members and HP partners would once again feature.

Tracey Brewer, HP New Zealand's sales manager, commercial, told Reseller News most categories would be judged internally by executives and partner business managers while three categories were to be nominated by the channel.

"Partner engagement is really high," Brewer said. "It's a challenging market at the moment but engagement between the team and the community is really strong."

The awards acknowledge partners from across HP's ecosystem, recognising strong performance, commitment to serving customers, growth and the delivery of innovative solutions.

The finalists are:

Commercial PC partner
Bondwell, Datec Fiji, NTT, Securecom, Technology Distributors

Digital manufacturing
Aarque Graphics, BDL, Computaleta

Distributor
Dicker Data, Dove Electronics, Ingram Micro, Sektor

Education partner
Acquire, Cyclone, New Era IT, PB Tech

Enterprise PC partner
Cyclone, Lexel, Softsource, Spark, The Laptop Company

Marketing excellence
Acquire, Cyclone, The Laptop Company, PB Tech

Print partner
BDL, Bondwell, Cardy, NZ Copier Systems, PB Tech

Retailer
Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming Group, PB Tech Consumer

Services partner
Datacom, Datec Fiji, The Laptop Company

SMB partner
Ascent Technology, Cadpro Systems, Command IT, Inde Technology, IT Engine

Sustainability partner
BDL, Computaleta, Dove Electronics, Spark, The Laptop Company, 

The winning channel and distribution sales people will also be announced.


Tags HPhardwarePCsNew Zealanddistributionchanneldistributorspartner awards

