Auckland University ponders co-lo as apps shift to the cloud

Credit: Supplied

The University of Auckland is aiming to retire one of its two data centres in favour of co-location as it shifts applications to the cloud.

The university, which serves around 40,000 students and 5,000 full-time staff, currently operates two data centres – one on the city campus on Grafton Road and the other at its former Tamaki campus.

Its city data centre was commissioned in 2007 while its Tamaki data centre was commissioned in 2014 to replace a facility located on Symonds Street that was considered too close to the other data centre to ensure business continuity.

However, maintaining a dual on-premise data centre model was not seen as ideal in the context of a technological progression toward cloud-centric application services, according to ab advance procurement notice.

Last April, the university selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its strategic cloud provider. In part as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had already migrated 30 applications, including several contact centre operations and online learning tools, from its data centres to AWS.

It planned to move a further 100 applications by 2022 to modernise its IT infrastructure, drive operational efficiencies and deliver more innovative services.

The university now plans to retire its city data centre and migrate services to Tamaki plus a new co-location provider.

Co-location provided a mechanism for progressive cost savings to be achieved as cloud-based services grew.



The Tamaki data centre will be 15 years old in 2027 while the city data centre had already reached that age. However, Tamaki had the capacity and arrangement to run high-density computing systems.

The registration for interest (ROI) document aimed to understand the current market for data centre services within the Auckland metro area and identify single or multiple vendors with the capability, capacity and track record of providing such services that also met the university's business requirements.

Following consideration of registration responses, the university may issue a tender or conclude the process without issuing a tender, awarding a contract or shortlisting suppliers.

