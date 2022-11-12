MBIE tips suppliers to looming AoG procurement platform tender

Secondary procurement, such as panels, will be the first target of new system, with primary to follow.

MBIE is preparing to replatform NZ Government Procurement. Credit: Google

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is embarking on a search for a new all-of-government procurement platform.

Any selected system has to deliver modern e-procurement capabilities, more efficient procurement processes, reduced administrative effort and better quality data, an advance notice posted yesterday said.

The omnibus ministry, which includes NZ Government Procurement, said it was looking for an intuitive contemporary procurement platform that made it easy for agencies and suppliers to conduct their secondary-procurement activities.

Secondary procurement is mostly achieved through already established panels of pre-selected suppliers.

The upcoming tender was part of government’s "Procurement for the Future" programme working with business and government agencies to redesign and reposition the government procurement system.

"We’re seeking providers of procurement software to deliver and support the secondary procurement activities from all of government (AoG) contracts and panels," the notice said.

"Over time this platform will be extended to support other individual agency and collaborative contracts as well as primary procurement and other aspects of the procurement process."

Each year, government agencies spend approximately $51.5 billion, around 20 per cent of GDP, procuring a wide range of goods and services from third party suppliers.

A tender providing the scope and requirements of the procurement will be issued in late November. This will be for services, including the design, testing, implementation, support, and maintenance of the new platform.



"We want a procurement software that offers a combination of self-serve, and restricted access channels," the notice said.

"The software enables the efficient entry of data into the platform, where it can be entered once, but reused automatically in multiple areas. We want to capture data that can be transformed into intelligence to inform and enhance contract service, practice and performance."

Any successful platform will have to be robust and scalable. It will hold a catalogue of panel listings with over 2500 suppliers and providers across AoG and non-AoG contracts. The platform would also be opened to other government agencies to host their own panels.

Over 35,000 suppliers were currently registered on government systems and the new platform will be used by hundreds of government agencies.



The platform would also provide an opportunity to expand that catalogue to include additional collaborative contracts led by NZGP and other government agencies.

NZ Government Procurement has been working on projects to build what it calls "a digital e-procurement ecosystem" to support government agencies and businesses.

A new conflict of interest management tool, for instance, was released from beta in July. This will allow agencies and schools to communicate, manage and digitally record procurement project conflicts.

The tool was originally developed by the Inland Revenue Department -- Te Tari Taake but has been modified and enhanced for other agencies.