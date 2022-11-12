Menu
MBIE tips suppliers to looming AoG procurement platform tender

MBIE tips suppliers to looming AoG procurement platform tender

Secondary procurement, such as panels, will be the first target of new system, with primary to follow.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
MBIE is preparing to replatform NZ Government Procurement.

MBIE is preparing to replatform NZ Government Procurement.

Credit: Google

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is embarking on a search for a new all-of-government procurement platform.

Any selected system has to deliver modern e-procurement capabilities, more efficient procurement processes, reduced administrative effort and better quality data, an advance notice posted yesterday said.

The omnibus ministry, which includes NZ Government Procurement, said it was looking for an intuitive contemporary procurement platform that made it easy for agencies and suppliers to conduct their secondary-procurement activities.

Secondary procurement is mostly achieved through already established panels of pre-selected suppliers.

The upcoming tender was part of government’s "Procurement for the Future" programme working with business and government agencies to redesign and reposition the government procurement system. 

"We’re seeking providers of procurement software to deliver and support the secondary procurement activities from all of government (AoG) contracts and panels," the notice said. 

"Over time this platform will be extended to support other individual agency and collaborative contracts as well as primary procurement and other aspects of the procurement process."

Each year, government agencies spend approximately $51.5 billion, around 20 per cent of GDP, procuring a wide range of goods and services from third party suppliers.

A tender providing the scope and requirements of the procurement will be issued in late November. This will be for services, including the design, testing, implementation, support, and maintenance of the new platform.

"We want a procurement software that offers a combination of self-serve, and restricted access channels," the notice said. 

"The software enables the efficient entry of data into the platform, where it can be entered once, but reused automatically in multiple areas. We want to capture data that can be transformed into intelligence to inform and enhance contract service, practice and performance."

Any successful platform will have to be robust and scalable. It will hold a catalogue of panel listings with over 2500 suppliers and providers across AoG and non-AoG contracts. The platform would also be opened to other government agencies to host their own panels. 

Over 35,000 suppliers were currently registered on government systems and the new platform will be used by hundreds of government agencies. 

The platform would also provide an opportunity to expand that catalogue to include additional collaborative contracts led by NZGP and other government agencies. 

NZ Government Procurement has been working on projects to build what it calls "a digital e-procurement ecosystem" to support government agencies and businesses.

A new conflict of interest management tool, for instance, was released from beta in July. This  will allow agencies and schools to communicate, manage and digitally record procurement project conflicts. 

The tool was originally developed by the Inland Revenue Department -- Te Tari Taake but has been modified and enhanced for other agencies.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags procurementtendersGovernment procurementall-of-governmentMinistry of Business Innovation and EmploymentMBIE

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 