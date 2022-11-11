Lexmark inks NZ distie deal with Dynamic Supplies

Stephen Bell (Lexmark) Credit: Lexmark

Printer vendor and IoT solutions provider Lexmark has appointed Dynamic Supplies as a new distributor in New Zealand.

The agreement, effective immediately, will see Dynamic Supplies distribute Lexmark’s hardware, software, solutions and supplies, with New Zealand channel partners able to access the same benefits as partners in Australia, where Dynamic Supplies has been Lexmark’s distributor since 2020.

“Dynamic Supplies delivers recognised value for their dedicated reseller network, and we know first-hand from our experience partnering with them in Australia just how much our partners value their reputation for responsiveness and service,” said Stephen Bell, Lexmark A/NZ managing director.

Lexmark’s Connect partner program promises to benefit partners who are new to Dynamic Supplies with a commitment to fast and accurate fulfilment of customer orders.

“It a pleasure to partner with Lexmark and to expand our relationship to include its channel partners in the local New Zealand market,” said Marie Helm, General Manager for New Zealand at Dynamic Supplies.

“We are dedicated to offering superior service backed by knowledgeable support and exceptional account management. We pride ourselves on being able to fill orders with rapid turnaround and unfailing accuracy,” said Marie Helm, NZ general manager at Dynamic Supplies.

In 2021, Lexmark launched a new training certification program for A/NZ to enhance service capabilities along with sales and marketing support.