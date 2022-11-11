Spark, Vodafone, Kordia and Tait secure roles in new $1.4B Public Safety Network

Spark and Vodafone new joint venture will provide priority cellular services complemented by digital radio network supported by Kordia and Tait

Credit: Dreamstime

Frontline emergency responders will have access to a new $1.4 billion communications service that will see Spark and Vodafone establish a new joint venture called Hourua to provide priority cellular services to the Public Safety Network.

Established by Next Generation Critical Communications, Poutama Whai Tikanga Pāpāho, the Public Safety Network is the new communications service that will be used by New Zealand's frontline emergency responders, including Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, St John, and Wellington Free Ambulance.

These priority cellular services will complement a new digital Land Mobile Radio network as the other key element of the Public Safety Network, which is being delivered by Kordia in partnership with Tait Communications.

The overall Public Safety Network is estimated to be worth NZ$1.4 billion to build and operate over 10 years.

With Hourua now contracted as the provider of priority cellular services for the Public Safety Network, work is underway to commence the network build required to turn on priority cellular services from mid-2023 onwards.

“This infrastructure investment is significant and is what New Zealand’s frontline workers deserve. It will help keep them and the public safe by giving them reliable and secure coverage in urban, state highway and rural areas,” Minister of Police Chris Hipkins said.

Bringing together new capabilities across their two respective mobile networks, Hourua will allow emergency services teams to roam across the Spark and Vodafone mobile networks, to improve redundancy in the event of network impacts.

Communications over the Public Safety Network will be highly secure and highly resilient – emergency communications will take priority over other mobile users when networks are congested or degraded, through the use of LTE Quality of Service, Priority and Pre-emption (QPP) network features.

This will ensure that emergency responders are able to keep in touch on the phone as well as using apps that are required to deliver their roles effectively.

“Kordia is immensely proud to have been selected, alongside our partner Tait Communications, to deliver this important part of the new Public Safety Network,” Kordia CEO Shaun Rendell said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to apply our expertise to this nationally significant project that will benefit the emergency services and all New Zealanders, now and in the future.”

Kordia will draw on many different parts of its business to deliver the project – from its engineers and architects, who will design and build the network, through to its cyber security division, who will work to ensure the new network is secure by design.

Kordia’s inhouse field services team will be responsible for the installation of infrastructure, as well as maintenance of over 450 sites. In addition, Kordia’s Network Operations Centres will monitor the network infrastructure 24/7 to ensure best performance.

Rendell says Kordia is very pleased to be partnering with another New Zealand owned business, Tait Communications, to work on this critical infrastructure project.

“Tait shares our in-depth understanding of critical communications ecosystems, as well as a commitment to working collaboratively with customers to provide innovative solutions that will make a tangible difference in enhancing emergency services’ frontline communications. We’re looking forward to working in partnership with Tait as this project progresses.”