ZenContract emerges offering MSPs agreement resources and document automation

Limited release offered ahead of full platform launch next year.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Greg Sharp (ZenContract)

Credit: Supplied

ZenContract is releasing an MSP marketplace to expand its agreement automation platform with value-add content and community sourcing.

ZenContract is a SaaS platform which transforms traditional paperwork or "handshake" agreements into compliant contracts.

“Our vision for the marketplace is to enable MSPs to stop re-creating the wheel and wasting valuable time," said founder and CEO Greg Sharp.

"We want to help them access the best document resources, connect with experts, and do better business for their clients.”

ZenContract emerged last year when Sharp left Base2 after the company he co-founded was sold to networking and IT services company Kordia.

The marketplace will allow MSPs to buy, sell or “gift” document templates with each other and connect them with industry advisors registered on the platform, such as lawyers.

ZenContract is a contract and document builder, legal compliance with lockable terms and conditions, digital signatures and workflows and collaboration tools, including version control. The full MSP marketplace will be released in 2023.

Today's limited release includes for customers includes a starter repository of free templates – including the much sought after “NCE service schedule client contract”, IT security policies, HR documents, and more.

ZenContract will also plugs into MSPs' professional services automation software, such as Autotask and ConnectWise, as well as Microsoft 365.

Once an MSP buys a template from the marketplace, it can add it into ZenContract’s automation suite. Templates will then be populated through integration with professional services automation systems such as Autotask and  ConnectWise, sent for digital signing, and stored securely.

Sharp said he expected participation across the MSP community to be high.

“One of the unique and special aspects of the MSP channel is how community minded we are," he said. "MSPs are happy to share their knowledge with each other, for the betterment of the industry. 

"If MSPs can trade intel – especially with those in non-compete territories – we help each other mature and keep up with end-user business demands.”

Both internal and client-facing templates could be traded, including client contracts, sales proposals, employment contracts, policies, procedures, business plans and more. 

“Our MSP partners and others in the community are always asking us for templates and document content," Sharp said. "So by investing in creating these free templates, such as the NCE service schedule contract - the number one requested document at the moment, we’re kicking off the marketplace experience."

ZenContract now has 27 shareholders with Sharp family interest holding the largest parcel of 28.3 per cent.


