Auror founders to represent NZ at EY's global entrepreneur awards

Crime prevention and detection software developer helps global retailers to reduce losses and police to prevent crime.

Auror co-founders Tom Batterbury, Phil Thomson and James Corbett. Credit: Supplied

James Corbett, Tom Batterbury and Phil Thomson, founders of retail security company Auror have been named 2022's EY Entrepreneur of The Year.

Auror is a crime prevention and detection software developer helping global retailers to reduce losses and police to prevent crime. More than 80 per cent of New Zealand’s retailers use the platform, saving NZ Police 200,000 hours a year in investigations.

The three founders will now go on to represent New Zealand against winners from more than fifty other countries for the title of World Entrepreneur of the Year, to be announced next June.

Last December, Auror was named as Microsoft NZ's inaugural growth partner of the year for its work to protect companies around the world from retail crime. In August, Auror also picked up a software solution category gong at the NZ Hi-Tech awards.

In May, Auror’s A/NZ regional director, Kaye Harding, said partnering with Microsoft meant Auror had been able to build credibility quickly with retail customers.

"For those larger retailers, it’s an added level of comfort – they know what they’re getting into with the Azure platform, and therefore Auror,” she said.



EY entrants were typically strong across two to three aspects of the judging criteria, but Auror’s entry was strong across them all, said Vaughan Fergusson, 2022's Entrepreneur of the Year, head judge and competition alumni.

"What impressed us was the work they are doing to make the world a better place, and because the tool has been in use across multiple countries for a number of years, they had some really amazing stats to demonstrate the impact they’re making."

By changing the way crime was prevented, Auror was making people feel safer in the work place and community, he said.

"What’s exciting is that as Auror further establishes itself in bigger markets like the US, it has the potential to be a massive Kiwi global success story."

Auror has an extensive shareholding including its founders and multiple local and mainly New Zealand and Australian private equity firms.



The category winners competing for the overall award were:

Max Ferguson (Lumin), Young

James Corbett, Tom Batterbury & Phil Thomson (Auror), Tech & Emerging Industries

Stefan Powell (Dawn Aerospace), Product

Brooke Roberts, Leighton Roberts & Sonya Williams (Sharesies), Services

Stuart Wilson (Modica), Master

Other notable awards announced last night included the Social Impact Award sponsored by ASB and the Family Business Award for Excellence. Jennifer Del Bel from Downlights New Zealand was recognised with the Social Impact Award while Carrfields took home the Family Business Award for Excellence.



