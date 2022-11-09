Menu
NZ IT job ads down 10% during October

NZ IT job ads down 10% during October

A month-on-month improvement on declines seen in September and August.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Photo 26930065 © Grazvydas | Dreamstime.com

IT job advertisements around the country during October are down 10 per cent compared to this time last year but are holding steady compared to a month ago.

According to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report, this is an improvement on a monthly basis compared to September’s figures, which fell by 4 per cent.

It’s also an improvement on August, when the job ad site reported a decline of 2.7 per cent.

The IT job advertisement drop comes amid a dip in all job ads on average during October, with listings falling 1 per cent month-on-month.

In response to the overall dip, SEEK New Zealand country manager Rob Clark said the figure was still higher than any time last year.

“Across the main centres job ad volumes were either flat or slightly down month-on-month,” he said.

“While job ads grew in a few industries month-on-month, including manufacturing, transport and logistics, single digit decline was recorded by most industries. Hospitality and tourism fell 6 per cent this month but remain 166 per cent ahead of October 2021.

“Applications per job ad grew for the seventh consecutive month and are now at volumes equal to those recorded in 2018,” he added.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Seek

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party

Held in Auckland, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party was an opportunity for celebration with a tangerine taste of summer. Nexgen's channel community seized the opportunity to catch-up with familiar faces and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer (Somewhere) Party
Show Comments
 