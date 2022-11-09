NZ IT job ads down 10% during October

A month-on-month improvement on declines seen in September and August.

Credit: Photo 26930065 © Grazvydas | Dreamstime.com

IT job advertisements around the country during October are down 10 per cent compared to this time last year but are holding steady compared to a month ago.

According to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report, this is an improvement on a monthly basis compared to September’s figures, which fell by 4 per cent.

It’s also an improvement on August, when the job ad site reported a decline of 2.7 per cent.

The IT job advertisement drop comes amid a dip in all job ads on average during October, with listings falling 1 per cent month-on-month.

In response to the overall dip, SEEK New Zealand country manager Rob Clark said the figure was still higher than any time last year.

“Across the main centres job ad volumes were either flat or slightly down month-on-month,” he said.

“While job ads grew in a few industries month-on-month, including manufacturing, transport and logistics, single digit decline was recorded by most industries. Hospitality and tourism fell 6 per cent this month but remain 166 per cent ahead of October 2021.

“Applications per job ad grew for the seventh consecutive month and are now at volumes equal to those recorded in 2018,” he added.