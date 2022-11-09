Menu
Trellix hires Sam Henderson to head APJ channel

Focusing on strengthening existing partnerships and establishing new ones.

Sam Henderson (Trellix)

Credit: Trellix

Security vendor Trellix has hired former Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) head of strategic alliances for enterprise applications Sam Henderson to lead its channel efforts in the region.

In his new role, Henderson will be based in Singapore and will "play an integral part” in leading Trellix’s channel in the region, Trellix said.

He comes into the role after a year-and-a-half as AWS’s head of strategic alliances for enterprise applications in APJ. Prior to this, he also worked at Microsoft, SAP and Westcon-Comstor Asia. 

During his previous work experience, Trellix claimed Henderson led SAP's Australia and New Zealand partner organisation then later was shifted to cloud development for APJ from Singapore. 

Vicki Batka, senior VP for APJ at Trellix, said Henderson’s appointment will focus on strengthening existing partnerships as well as establishing new ones.

“Sam has a proven track record of delivering strong commercial growth with big-name tech giants,” she added. 

Trellix has been on a hiring spree, recently adding Luke Power as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.  

Based in Sydney, part of his responsibilities include championing the company’s growth across the region and commitment to cementing itself in the extended detection and response (XDR) segment.

Earlier this year Trellix announced its unified partner program Xtend in September, which is due to launch next year. Benefits of the program, according to the vendor, include a training curriculum, demand creation and 24/7 support and resources.


