Simplus marks NZ expansion

Credit: Supplied

Salesforce partner Simplus is on a mission to expand and bring its expertise into the New Zealand market.

Simplus was the first Salesforce partner in Australia and was acquired by Infosys in 2020 for US$200 million in a bid to ramp up its Salesforce capability.

In a statement, Simplus indicated it will be able to “hit the ground running” as it leans into Infosys’ history in the New Zealand market.

“We already have a dedicated onshore delivery team and we are actively growing the local team to support our customers across New Zealand,” the company said.

“We’re already working with major New Zealand enterprises, delivering business-wide digital transformation and enabling them to deliver remarkable experiences for their customers.”

In September, Salesforce vice president of alliances and channels, Tara Ridley highlighted the “tremendous opportunity for growth” on New Zealand shores with the drive and the need for digitisation of all business continuing strongly post-pandemic, with partners playing a vital part.

At the time, Ridley told Reseller News that, despite current uneasy economic conditions, the demand for digital solutions from customers was continuing to grow.

Therefore, with customer success a core company value and market opportunity expanding, Salesforce is driving both customer retention and acquisition and wants its partner ecosystem to move with the vendor to meet the evolving customer success challenge.

For customer success to be a continued reality with existing customers, “we've got to ensure we continually deliver to our existing customers by making sure they realise the value of the platform and the investments that they've made,” Ridley said.