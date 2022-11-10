New Zealand among the leaders as IBM recommits to partners

After spawning one huge channel partner in the shape of Kyndryl, IBM doubles down on partner enablement.

Paul Burton (IBM) Credit: Supplied

IBM is investing in its Asia Pacific (APAC) channel team and preventing partner disintermediation by eliminating commissions for direct sales that team makes.

The company's regional channel account team has been boosted by around 20 per cent over the last year while a revamped approach to skills development was providing partners with access to the same badges and sales enablement as IBM sellers at no cost.



Earlier this month IBM took further action to help partners overcome the barriers to artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerate adoption, including partner programmes to help them at every stage.

IBM's separation from its managed services business, now a major partner called Kyndryl, only serves to reinforce IBM's need optimise its partner play.

IBM and Kyndryl share a large percentage of their existing customers, Paul Burton, general manager for IBM Asia Pacific, told Reseller News.

The company's New Zealand business, meanwhile, was something of a channel star. While two-thirds of IBM's APAC revenue comes from the channel, in New Zealand that number was over 90 per cent, making the unit one of the most channel-led in the world.

Singapore-based Burton, who returned to IBM early this year after leading a business partner, said if the company wanted to capture the addressable market in the region, it needed to do a better job with partners.

"I don’t think IBM has done a great job over the last 12 years in terms of paying attention to the ecosystem," he said.

More marketing was in train to develop the market and deliver leads for partners while training and development and co-selling would also be part of the picture.

"We need to do a better job of recruiting partners and doing that in specific areas," Burton said.

The regional ecosystem overall was growing at "strong double digits", he said. IBM now had to collaborate to effectively target areas of strength such as data, AI automation, hybrid cloud, security and sustainability.

"We need to [home] in on the partners that want to work with us, partners interested in developing deep skills in IBM technologies to help them differentiate in the marketplace," Burton said.

IBM New Zealand provided a glimpse of what that future could look like earlier this year, and it was promising.

With Red Hat NZ consolidated into IBM NZ's local numbers for the first time and now New York-listed Kyndryl reported separately, the business delivered a large increase in revenue from continuing operations. In the year to the end of December 2021, sales surged to $172.4 million in 2021 from a restated $124.9 million in 2020.

Red Hat NZ also reported its local revenue separately at $23.2 million, up from $14.7 million in 2020.

IBM already had over 100 partners in New Zealand and was keen to build that ecosystem further, Burton said.

"We want to work with them to develop skills that can help them be successful," he said. "We are very interested in marketing with them and driving them more leads and working collaboratively with them in front of clients."

The relationship with Kyndryl, which earned local revenue of $85.7 million in 2020 and $53.1 million in the ten months up to separation in 2021, presented both opportunity and risk, Burton conceded.

"I suppose there is always a risk depending on the way people behave and how the partnership evolves," he said. "Kyndryl is obviously an extremely large partner of IBM and a very valued partner of IBM, so we value Kyndryl greatly.

"I guess my point is Kyndryl is now operating independently, as their own company. They are in all of our accounts and we need and they need to come together and learn how to be good partners with each other."

Staff at both firms were incentivised to do the right thing for clients, Burton said. The partners needed to be able to approach clients hand in hand and offer "compelling value".

One huge worldwide opportunity for IBM included application modernisation as clients shifted from traditional on premises models and moved to cloud. Generally this was not a "lift and shift" because the applications had to be rearchitected to offer capabilities not available on premise.

"We don’t need to be the prime contractor on every deal," Burton said. "In fact we'd rather not. We'd much rather work with partners who have the right kind of relationships and we enable them in the background."

The hyperscale cloud providers also offered a channel both to market and to partners.

"We want our technology to be consumable via the hyperscale clouds and have strong and deep relationships with them," Burton said.

IBM's consulting arm was deeply involved in such modernisations as well as cyber security.



For many end users pursuing modernisation in a time of skills shortages and increasing costs, success would be about homogenising their processes.

"There are only so many accounts payable process that need to exist and the same for CRM, financial reporting and so on," Burton said.

Clients could find value through massaging their existing bespoke processes into something that was more broadly used across the industry. These were available "out of the box" and often included automation.

"If clients have very unique bespoke processes automation becomes very difficult because it turns into a programming project," Burton said. "You get into trouble when you start modifying the business process for whatever you think your unique needs are because you have to modify the software every time they update it."

That could easily turn into a maintenance nightmare. "If the process is not core, why not accept what comes out of the box with all the automation right there?" Burton said.

Locally, IBM worked with all the major players and a host of specialists.

"We are very happy with the ecosystem in New Zealand but think we can do better in terms of enabling them and training them up in our technology," Burton said. "I think we can be better partners to them to be honest."

There had to be a level of co-dependency in partnerships, he added.

IBM had done a lot of work in last six months to drive higher levels of co-marketing and lead generation and the company was now looking to see which partners were taking the lead, working with them and driving them.