Versent expands into NZ with office plans, new regional GM

Plans to offices in Auckland and Wellington next year.

Australia-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud consulting partner Versent is set to expand into New Zealand as it plans to set up shop in-country and appoints a regional general manager.

The consultancy said it plans to open offices in Auckland and Wellington to provide locally delivered services to existing New Zealand customers.

In a statement to Reseller News, a spokesperson for Versent said it will continue to invest and scale its presence across the country due to an “unprecedented” demand for public cloud.

“This has been largely driven by the three hyper scale providers (AWS, GCP [Google Cloud Platform] and Azure) building physical zones in-region from next year,” the spokesperson said. 

Until its offices are established however, the consultancy has appointed former Servian director of professional services Jordan Greig as regional general manager for the country, as well as NSW and Queensland in Australia, to operate out of Sydney.

In the newly created role, Greig will be responsible for all professional services consulting engagements and customer accounts across the regions.

He comes into the position after nearly two-and-a-half years at Servian. Prior to this, he was the professional services lead for Google Cloud across Australia and New Zealand for nearly three years.

He has also worked at Bulletproof, founder of AWS Advanced Consulting partner Cloud House prior to its acquisition by Bulletproof, Futuretech Labs, Code Blue and was also the co-founder of AWS User Community Auckland.

Paul Migliorini, Versent CEO, said Greig brings “exceptional” experience to the company following his time at Cloud House, Google Cloud and Servian in particular.

“I’m looking forward to deploying my Australian and New Zealand experience to extend and accelerate Versent’s market penetration in cloud services,” Greig said. 

“My deep commitment to customer success will support scalable transformative outcomes for companies looking to compete stronger in the years ahead.”

Greig’s appointment comes a month after Versent appointed Gavin Wilkie as its chief financial officer in October.

Among his other responsibilities, Wilkie’s appointment is expected to help Versent as it enters its “next stage of growth” following revenue increases of 50 per cent.


